APTIM’s Sustainability Report Highlights Advancements on Global Climate and Social Impact Commitments

Baton Rouge, LA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM—an award-winning environmental and resilience solutions firm—has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, “Honoring Our Commitments.” Complementing the annual report, APTIM launched its Climate Transition Plan with additional information on the firm’s greenhouse gas reduction targets and strategy, submitted for validation by the Science Based Targets initiative, in pursuit of net zero emissions by 2040.

In addition, APTIM’s 2023 ESG Disclosures outline the firm’s sustainability-related priorities, objectives, and progress with reference to the International Sustainability Standards Board’s S1 and S2 and Global Reporting Initiative’s standards.

“Ensuring integrity while accelerating our pace of play was imperative to our progress this year,” said Enterprise Director of ESG Director Monica Thilges. “Looking forward, we will continue to prioritize making meaningful reductions in our carbon footprint, and we plan to formally integrate nature-based considerations as reporting standards advance.”

In 2023, APTIM used its voice to share its carbon transition journey at the UN Global Compact USA Summit during Climate Week NYC and encouraged industry supply chain coordination during the Environment Financial Consulting Group’s Sustainability and ESG Forum. The report also highlights APTIM’s philanthropic partnerships with Louisiana State University’s College of the Coast & Environment, Girlstart, and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s Sustainability Institute, as well as a recent commitment to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

APTIM positively impacts the environment every day by protecting people from disasters, making communities more resilient, restoring and remediating natural resources, ensuring efficient and safe infrastructure, and providing sustainability solutions. Specific accomplishments from 2023 include developing a climate resilience action plan applicable to over 97% of the US population, developing a de facto regulatory method for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water in conjunction with the US Environmental Protection Agency, and administering rebates to over 12,000 e-bike riders.

“At APTIM, our mantra is ‘In Pursuit of Better.’ We aim to exceed the expectations of every client to enhance the health of people and the communities where we live and work. Importantly, we also pursue better by quantifying and mitigating the impacts APTIM has on our planet,” said CEO Mark Fallon. “This 2023 Sustainability Report is an essential milestone in our journey. It sets our aspirations, establishes our goals and standards, and clearly marks our progress to date. Thank you for taking the time to review our progress in our pursuit of better.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report, 2023 ESG Disclosures, and Climate Transition Plan are available for download on APTIM’s website. For inquiries about the report or how APTIM can help your business or community become more sustainable, please contact Sustainability@APTIM.com.

