Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market Forecast, 2024-2034: Regional Revenue Outlook by Aircraft Type and Subsystem, Featuring Company Profiles of 12 Major Players

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value the market will surpass US$35 billion in 2024. The analyst predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

This 250+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Military Aircraft Avionics Market 2024 to 2034, with forecasts for aircraft type, and subsystem, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 22 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military Aircraft Avionics Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 12 of the major companies involved in the Military Aircraft Avionics Market, 2024 to 2034.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects:

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



Stringent regulatory compliance presents a significant challenge for avionics systems within the aviation business environment. Companies must navigate the complex regulatory framework established by authorities such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).



While these regulations are essential for maintaining safety and reliability standards, they pose formidable business hurdles. The approval processes for avionics technologies involve meticulous examinations of design, performance, and safety aspects, extending development timelines and impacting a company's ability to swiftly respond to market demands and maintain a competitive edge.



The extensive documentation and testing mandated for compliance lead to increased development costs. Companies must allocate substantial resources to meet the precise standards set by regulatory bodies, imposing a financial burden that can be particularly challenging for smaller players and startups in the avionics sector, thereby acting as a barrier to entry and limiting their competitive potential.



The evolving nature of regulatory standards necessitates frequent updates or modifications to existing avionics systems, further straining a company's resources. Successfully managing this balance requires strategic planning, streamlined processes, and collaborative engagement with regulatory bodies to ensure the smooth integration of avionics systems into the market. Thus, while regulatory compliance is crucial for safety, it demands a strategic business approach to navigate its complexities and maintain competitiveness in the avionics industry.

Segments Covered in the Report

Aircraft Type

Fixed-wing Combat Aircraft

Fixed-wing Non-combat Aircraft

Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Subsystem

Flight Control System

Communication System

Navigation System

Monitoring System

Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets:

Key Topics Covered



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Flight Management and Advanced Aircraft Computing Systems

3.2.1.2 Growing Fleet of Military Aircrafts

3.2.1.3 Need of Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliance

3.2.2.2 Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Future Vertical Lift Can Integrate Mission Systems to Optimize Aircraft Performance

3.2.3.2 Advanced Connectivity Solutions Projected to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

3.2.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Avionics Industry

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

3.4.3 Competitive Rivalry (High)

3.4.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.4.5 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

3.5 PEST Analysis

3.5.1 Political Factors Impacting Military Aircraft Avionics Market

3.5.2 Economic Factors Impacting Military Aircraft Avionics Market

3.5.3 Social Factors Impacting Military Aircraft Avionics Market

3.5.4 Technological Factors Impacting Military Aircraft Avionics Market



4 Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis by Aircraft Type

5 Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis by Subsystem

6 Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis by Region

7 North America Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis

8 Europe Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis

9 Asia-Pacific Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis

10 Latin America Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis

11 MEA Military Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis

12 Company Profiles

13 Conclusion and Recommendations



Companies Featured

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Genesys Aero Systems

Honeywell International, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Arcfield Canada

Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC)

Aviage Systems

AVIC Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co. Ltd.

Bell Textron Inc.

Boom Supersonic

Calidus Aerospace LLC

Columbia Helicopters, Inc.

Data Collection Limited (DCL)

Grupo Aeromexico

HEICO

HENSOLDT

Indra Sistemas

Israel Aerospace Industries' ELTA Systems Ltd.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

MAG Aerospace

Peraton

PZL Mielec

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

RANGSONS Aerospace

Rohde & Schwarz

Saab

Sabena Technics

ST Engineering

Sunshine Avionics

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

Tata Group

Textron Triumph Group, Inc.

TT Electronics

XP Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g4era

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.