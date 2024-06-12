Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, by Therapy Type, Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Musculoskeletal Disorders), Region and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy Type, Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Musculoskeletal Disorders), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stem cell therapy market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.15% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is propelled by several key factors that underscore both scientific advancements and evolving healthcare needs.Advancements in stem cell research and technology have revolutionized the landscape of regenerative medicine. Breakthroughs in stem cell isolation, characterization, and manipulation techniques have empowered researchers to harness the therapeutic potential of stem cells with greater precision and efficacy. For instance, in May 2023, EPROCELL introduced Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services for producing Advanced Therapies Medicinal Products (ATMPs) derived from mesenchymal stem cells (MSC). This expansion is facilitated by a partnership with Histocell. These advancements have spurred the development of innovative therapies targeting a wide spectrum of medical conditions, from chronic diseases to degenerative disorders.



The increasing prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases has fueled the demand for novel treatment modalities. Conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, orthopedic injuries, and autoimmune diseases pose significant healthcare challenges, driving the search for innovative therapeutic approaches. For instance, a study published in The Lancet Neurology has anticipated a significant increase in the number of individuals affected by Parkinson's disease by the year 2040. The projected figure is alarming, as it suggests that the number of people living with this neurodegenerative disorder may double, reaching at least 12.9 million worldwide. Stem cell therapies hold immense promise in addressing these complex diseases by promoting tissue regeneration, modulating immune responses, and restoring organ function, thus offering new avenues for disease management and treatment.



Investment in the global market has been steadily increasing as investors recognize the potential for groundbreaking medical advancements and lucrative returns. This influx of capital fuels research, development, and commercialization efforts, driving the overall market growth. With a growing emphasis on regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare, the market is poised for continued expansion, offering innovative treatments and renewed hope to patients grappling with a wide range of medical conditions.



Stem Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

Based on therapy type, the allogeneic stem cell therapies segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 68.41% by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.74% during the forecast period, propelled by a convergence of factors contributing to its expansion.such as increasing landscape of research and clinical trials within the field

Based on therapeutic application, the other therapeutic segment including diseases such as blood disorders, and neurological disorders led the market with the largest revenue share of 72.75% in 2023, fueled by ongoing research and clinical advancements

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 50.11% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.07% during the forecast period, driven by several key factors. The market growth is facilitated by favorable regulatory frameworks, rising rates of chronic diseases, and technological improvements

