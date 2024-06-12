7-Figure Investment from SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures Drives Holdstation’s AI Wallet Progress

Singapore, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holdstation has received a 7-figure investment from SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures. This investment will support the advancement of smart AI wallets, integrating AI and blockchain for a revolutionary user experience. The strategic infusion of capital in Phase 2 will propel the development of Holdstation’s smart AI wallets, merging advanced artificial intelligence with simplified blockchain interactions to redefine user portfolio management.

As a pioneer in Account Abstraction adoption, Holdstation has seen significant user growth, cementing its position as the top Account Abstraction wallet and perpetual DEX on zkSync. This strategic move enhances transaction simplicity and security, establishing Holdstation as a frontrunner in blockchain technology.

Holdstation’s commitment to enhancing the Web3 ecosystem through innovative technology aligns seamlessly with the strategic visions of SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures. This partnership leverages their combined expertise to further grow the Web3 space, particularly within AI, perpetual DEX, and wallet segments.

Focused on developing AI for advanced portfolio management and streamlining the digital wallet experience, Holdstation is poised to lead pivotal innovations that will transform user interactions in Web3. SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures bring valuable experience in financial and marketing strategy, making them ideal partners to drive Holdstation’s initiatives.

The investment from SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures bolsters Holdstation's role as a premier Web3 wallet that infuses artificial intelligence and trading. This is set to accelerate the broad adoption of Web3 wallets with trading features across all blockchains, smoothing the transition from Web2 to Web3.

"Partnering with SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures feels like a natural step forward. They've been Ethereum enthusiasts since the early days, and their deep roots in the global community give us an incredible advantage. This partnership is not only about funding but also about starting a journey together that opens up significant opportunities and resources, helping us grow and innovate faster than ever. We're all in for an exciting ride," said Trung Banh, Co-Founder and CPO of Holdstation.

"By backing Holdstation’s Phase 2, we are not just investing in technology; we are investing in a vision that places user empowerment at the forefront of financial services," added Gavin, Investment Partner of SNZ Capital.

Together with SNZ Capital , Summer Ventures , and EVG Ventures , whose expertise in financial and marketing strategies is unmatched, Holdstation is well-equipped to lead transformative changes that enhance user accessibility and experience across the Web3 landscape.

About Holdstation

Holdstation offers a seamless approach to trading and managing assets by leveraging Account Abstraction along with Holdstation Defutures, its perpetual DEX operating on zkSync. Complemented by the next-gen Web3 Holdstation Wallet and zkStarter, a launchpad native to zkSync, Holdstation is designed to make sophisticated blockchain technology accessible and straightforward, resembling the ease of Web2 applications.

Useful links

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.