Cystic Fibrosis Industry Report 2024: Epidemiology, Drug Sales, Trends, and Forecasts to 2034 Across the 7MM

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major cystic fibrosis markets reached a value of US$ 10.15 billion in 2023. The 7MM are expected to reach US$ 62.49 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.37% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the Cystic Fibrosis market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. The report provides an in-depth understanding of current and future landscape of the Cystic Fibrosis market. This includes treatment practices, in-market and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool for Cystic Fibrosis across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for Cystic Fibrosis and also represents the largest market for Cystic Fibrosis treatment. Furthermore, the current Cystic Fibrosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc., have also been provided in the report.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Market Highlights

The rising prevalence of genomic mutations coupled with the increasing demand for effective medications that can treat such conditions is primarily driving the cystic fibrosis market.

In addition to this, the shifting preferences of patients from intravenous therapy towards oral treatment options since they are cost-effective and less time-consuming are also propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging popularity of lentivirus gene therapy over conventional retroviral gene delivery systems owing to its several associated benefits, such as the ability to provide long-term and stable gene expression and to infect non-dividing cells, is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance (CFTR) modulators as a treatment alternative is bolstering the market growth. CFTRs are intended to regulate the flow of chloride and water through the cell linings of the lungs and rectify the malfunctioning protein in the body.

Additionally, the ongoing development of personalized drug therapy, molecular prosthetics, and innovative drugs with improved efficacy is expected to drive the cystic fibrosis market in the coming years.

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, Current and Future Epidemiology Scenario

Historical, Current and Future Performance of the Cystic Fibrosis Market

Historical, Current and Future Performance of Various Therapeutic Categories in the Cystic Fibrosis Market

Sales of Various Drugs Across the Cystic Fibrosis Market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Cystic Fibrosis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the Cystic Fibrosis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to be in 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the Cystic Fibrosis market across the seven major markets in 2023 and how will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the Cystic Fibrosis market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the Cystic Fibrosis market?

What is the size of the Cystic Fibrosis patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) of Cystic Fibrosis across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of Cystic Fibrosis?

What will be the growth rate of Cystic Fibrosis patients across the seven major markets?

What are the current marketed Cystic Fibrosis drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline Cystic Fibrosis drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed Cystic Fibrosis drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline Cystic Fibrosis drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for Cystic Fibrosis drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the Cystic Fibrosis market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the Cystic Fibrosis market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $62.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdg5rx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment