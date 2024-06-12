Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2024-2032, by Production Method, Source, Indication, End Use and Region

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report by Production Method, Source, Indication, End Use, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global monoclonal antibodies market size reached US$ 221.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 392.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during 2023-2032.



At present, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, leading manufacturers are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce enhanced mAb drugs for treating neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, and Lewy body diseases. They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base, which is contributing to the growth of the market.



In addition, the increasing demand for humanized mAbs to treat various antigens, such as cancer cells, immunosuppression, and immunomodulatory molecules, are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for cost-efficient biosimilar mAbs to treat cancer across the globe. This, along with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market.



Moreover, technological advancements in various genetic platforms, such as next-generation sequencing, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, there is an increase in the employment of advanced genetic engineering technology in mAbs production around the world. This, coupled with the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of mAb therapy, is bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global monoclonal antibodies market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on production method, source, indication and end use.



Breakup by Production Method:

In Vivo

In Vitro

Breakup by Source:

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Breakup by Indication:

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

