CIRI Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) is pleased to report that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2024, 13 nominees were elected as Directors. Adam Borgatti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc. continues as Chair for the third term and is joined by three new Directors: Bruno Di Genova, Vice President, Sales, Digicast; Mahsa Rejali, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Cineplex Inc.; and Ann Wilkinson, Vice President, Investor Relations, Mineros SA.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that three accomplished individuals – Bruno, Mahsa and Ann – will be joining the CIRI Board. They bring extensive investor relations and capital markets expertise that will be an asset to the organization as we work together to advance the investor relations profession,” commented Adam Borgatti, Chair, CIRI Board.

Bruno Di Genova has over 25 years of experience, primarily in the Equity Plans and Securities industry. Prior to his current role at Digicast, a corporate communications firm, serving as Vice President, Sales, he worked close to 17 years with two major Canadian trust companies where he held senior and executive roles building client relationship management infrastructure as well as developing and implementing growth strategies for the equity plans and transfer agent businesses. With an MBA from Université de Sherbrooke, Mr. Di Genova has a track record of developing highly skilled Relationship Management teams and executing strategies to drive business excellence.

Mahsa Rejali assumed Investor Relations responsibilities at Cineplex Inc. in 2021 amidst industry turbulence. Throughout her tenure, she has led impactful initiatives, notably driving Cineplex’s diversification strategy through M&A and growth endeavours while managing investor relations during crises. Recent efforts include navigating the repudiated acquisition of Cineplex by Cineworld, subsequent litigation, pandemic challenges, content supply disruptions due to COVID-19 and Hollywood strikes, asset sales and a transformative refinancing plan. Before joining Cineplex, Ms. Rejali worked in Scotia Capital’s Investment Banking division and held various financial reporting positions at Scotiabank. She holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BBA from the University of Toronto.

Ann Wilkinson is a seasoned investor relations executive who has worked with both base and precious metals producers and developers including Gold Resource Corporation, TMAC Resources, GoldQuest Mining, Orvana Minerals and Breakwater Resources, among others. Ms. Wilkinson has been responsible for the development and execution of investor relations strategy and led crisis communications, representing public companies in their respective relationships with the investment community and acting as a public spokesperson. Ms. Wilkinson holds a Bachelor of Arts, Economics from Western University in London, Ontario, Canada and a Business Foundations Specialization from The Wharton School.



The following individuals will serve as Directors of CIRI:

Adam Borgatti, CFA, CPIR, ICD.D Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc. Bruno Di Genova, MBA Vice President, Sales, Digicast David Frost, LLB Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Kevin Hallahan, CPA, CMA Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations, Linamar Corporation Claire Mahaney, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG, Primaris Real Estate Income Trust Jennifer McCaughey, F.CIRI Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd. Nathalie Megann, CPIR, ICD.D President & CEO, CIRI Scott Parsons, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Alamos Gold Inc. Stacey Pavlova, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, Faraday Copper Corp. Curtis Pelletier Director, Investor Relations, Graham Corporation Mahsa Rejali, MBA Vice President, Corporate Development& Investor Relations, Cineplex Inc. Quentin Weber, CPIR Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, WSP Global Inc. Ann Wilkinson Vice President, Investor Relations, Mineros SA

The Board looks forward to engaging with fellow members and continuing to deliver value through professional development events, resources networking opportunities and issues education and advocacy.

Alison Dwoskin, CPIR, Director, Investor Relations, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.; Lisa Greatrix, Board Member Neighbourly Pharmacy; and Marc Lepage, CPIR, Vice President, Business Development, GFG Resources Inc. are retiring from the Board. These individuals have dedicated their time volunteering for the organization and have made a tremendous contribution.

“I want to thank our outgoing Board members – Alison, Lisa and Marc – for their active involvement on the CIRI Board. They have been instrumental in advancing CIRI’s mandate and their counsel will be missed,” said Adam Borgatti, Chair, CIRI Board of Directors.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

For further information, please contact:

Nathalie Megann, CPIR

President & CEO

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

(416) 364-8200 ext. 101

nmegann@ciri.org