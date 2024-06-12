Metastatic Prostate Cancer Markets, Pipeline Analysis, Epidemiology Forecast and Competition Data; 2018-2034

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major metastatic prostate cancer markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.22% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the metastatic prostate cancer market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for metastatic prostate cancer and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Market Highlights

The increasing cases of genetic mutations that impair the cell's ability to repair DNA damage, which can result in the accumulation of additional variations and genomic instability, are primarily driving the metastatic prostate cancer market.

Besides this, the rising incidences of hormonal imbalances, including elevated testosterone levels that can lead to overactivation of the androgen receptor, causing the tumor to grow abnormally, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, to stimulate the body's defense mechanism against cancerous cells is further bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the escalating application of androgen deprivation therapy, since it aims to suppress the production or block the action of male hormones that enhance the proliferation of tumors among patients, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the emerging popularity of radiosensitizing agents, which help to make the treatment more potent owing to their numerous benefits, like improved tumor control, reduced toxicity, and synergistic effects with systemic therapies, is expected to drive the metastatic prostate cancer market during the forecast period.

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the metastatic prostate cancer market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the metastatic prostate cancer market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current metastatic prostate cancer marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the metastatic prostate cancer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034? What was the country-wise size of the metastatic prostate cancer market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034? What is the growth rate of the metastatic prostate cancer market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years? What are the key unmet needs in the market? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of metastatic prostate cancer across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of metastatic prostate cancer by age across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of metastatic prostate cancer by gender across the seven major markets? How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with metastatic prostate cancer across the seven major markets? What is the size of the metastatic prostate cancer patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets? What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets? What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of metastatic prostate cancer? What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets? What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance? What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years? How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies? How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies? What are the current treatment guidelines for metastatic prostate cancer drugs across the seven major markets? Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares? What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the metastatic prostate cancer market? What are the key regulatory events related to the metastatic prostate cancer market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the metastatic prostate cancer market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the metastatic prostate cancer market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the metastatic prostate cancer market?

