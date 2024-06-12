Franklin Wireless Now Doing Business As Franklin Access

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless, a leading provider of integrated wireless solutions, announced it will do business as Franklin Access today. This change reflects our commitment to delivering network solutions for homes and businesses. At Franklin Access, we strive for customer satisfaction through innovative network solutions with our user-friendly products and services.



Franklin Access focuses on reliability, speed, and accessibility for modern home and business network demands. We empower users with seamless network integration on multiple devices at home, traveling, and even managing IoT systems. We will push the boundaries of network solutions with our customers as the core of everything we do.

"We see operating as Franklin Access as a strategic move," said OC Kim, CEO of Franklin Access. "It better represents our mission to provide global connectivity solutions seamlessly."

The rebranding to Franklin Access also brings a unified online presence with the launch of FranklinAccess.com, a website that consolidates all Franklin Access brands into one convenient location.

The transition will not affect our ownership, management, or operations, and our stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol FKWL.

Our commitment to exceptional service remains steadfast. "We're excited about the future," added OC Kim, "and we'll continue serving our customers with dedication and passion."

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access(FKWL) specializes in integrated solutions, leveraging 4G LTE and 5G technologies. From mobile device management to network management solutions, we design connectivity solutions for the digital age. Coming soon, you will be able to explore more at FranklinAccess.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

Contact

Franklin Access

+1 858 623 0000

ir@franklinacess.com