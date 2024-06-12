Pickleball Bella, a US-based Company, Expands Clothing Line Tailored for The Emerging Sport To Australia

Saratoga, New York, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickleball Bella, one of the only companies producing pickleball clothing, and the first labeled pickleball clothing line in the world, is expanding its reach to Australia. The US-based company sells nationwide and has distributor relationships in the UK. Pickleball Bella is also entering the Australian market to connect with more global consumers who enjoy playing pickleball. As the brand grows, Founder Nancy Tedeschi hopes to see more individuals raise the profile and commercialization of pickleball-related products.

Pickleball Bella was founded in 2018 by friends Nancy Tedeschi and Kimberly Bowles, an artist. Nancy is a serial entrepreneur well-known for her intuitive product Snapit Screw. After building this eyeglass repair brand into a multi-million dollar venture, Nancy was able to retire. With more free time on her hands, she was inspired to be more active. Earlier in her life she played sports and wanted to find one that was suitable for her physical capabilities. Pickleball happened to be a popular pastime for many seniors, which caused Nancy to start playing the sport. Known for its low impact and similarity to tennis, Nancy quickly fell in love. However, players lacked access to clothes specifically designed for pickleball. Nancy aimed to resolve this issue by creating unique products that pickleball players can proudly wear.

Since releasing its first product, Pickleball Bella has built a vast catalog of high-quality items. The company offers various skort collections all featuring no-roll waistbands, moisture-wicking attached compression shorts, and pockets on either side. Consumers can also find other clothing on Pickleball Bella that suits their needs. The company has a wide selection of breathable racerback tees, pullovers, v-necks, embroidered caps, and bags uniquely designed to hold the pickleball paddle. Most items are designed for women, but Pickleball Bella plans to expand its male clothing line in the near future.

All the designs are made in-house, starting with paintings by Kimberly. These are then turned into digital art. The fabric itself is made in Guatemala, at which time the digital art is sublimated onto the fabric.

The number of pickleball players has grown rapidly since 2014, but during the pandemic, the sport skyrocketed in popularity. A 2023 study reveals that pickleball was America’s fastest-growing sport for the third year in a row. In fact, 36.5 million people have played the sport in the last year. On average, almost 9 million Americans are dedicated pickleball players.

Despite its popularity, Nancy Tedeschi couldn’t find any pickleball clothing lines to buy activewear from. She founded Pickleball Bella, named after her beloved

dog, to support her new lifestyle and give other players fun, bold clothing options. Pickleball Bella has now become the go-to retailer for players to explore refreshing products that reflect their active lifestyles.

“Pickleball is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle that helps you stay active and make amazing friends,” Nancy says. “Without the right clothing, players may have a less than satisfactory experience. Pickleball Bella aims to provide customers with breathable, high-quality products that let them express themselves on and off the court.”

Pickleball Bella has accomplished impressive feats in a short amount of time. The company has amassed millions in sales without investing in marketing, which highlights the products’ unique value. Founder Nancy Tedeschi anticipates entering more markets and is looking to collaborate with a partner capable of managing daily operations and scaling the company further.

Media Contact

Name: Nancy Tedeschi

Email: pickleballbella@gmail.com



