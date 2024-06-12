Arctic Wolf Bolsters Security Operations Platform with Enhanced Identity Threat Detection and Response Capabilities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the addition of identity threat detection and response (ITDR) enhancements to Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response (MDR), enabling businesses to further fortify their environments against evolving threats with new active response capabilities and integrations for Microsoft Defender for Identity and Okta.



As threat actors continue to target identity infrastructure with account compromise tactics such as credential stuffing, the ability to swiftly contain and mitigate identity risks at scale is critical in defending crucial data assets and protecting users. In 2023, 39% of incidents investigated by Arctic Wolf Incident Response were initiated via external remote access using compromised, legitimate credentials, underscoring the importance of ITDR capabilities as a core function of security operations, as opposed to a standalone XDR, SIEM, or SOAR solution. “Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) is emerging as a security operations center (SOC) function focus while IAM teams grapple with new tools to address enhancing detection of identity misuse,” according to Gartner® Research.1

The Arctic Wolf Platform updates include:

Active Response for Identity: New capabilities enable immediate action against threats in identity infrastructure, leveraging response actions to quickly disable impacted user accounts, revoking access to potentially sensitive information or systems and reducing risk for organizations.

Microsoft Defender for Identity Integration: New integration with Microsoft Defender for Identity to protect user identities and reduce attack surfaces, increasing visibility into identity infrastructure for earlier detection of identity-based attacks, including Business Email Compromise (BEC).

Okta Impossible Travel Detection: Expanded detection capabilities for the existing Okta integration that will enhance cross-attack surface coverage with detection of compromised accounts using indicators of compromise (IOC) based on velocity alerts from Okta.



"As adversaries increase the use of identity-based attacks, the ability to integrate robust ITDR capabilities into security operations is critical in building business resilience, as containment and mitigation extends beyond the endpoint alone,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product and service officer, Arctic Wolf. “Effective cybersecurity hinges on detecting and remediating threats as quickly as possible. These new capabilities allow us to narrow the detection gap and minimize impact, effectively extinguishing and restricting adversarial account access more completely. As we continue to innovate on our world-class security operations platform, we are excited to continue to deliver on the security outcomes and resilience that have long been promised, yet underdelivered, by the security market at large.”

Through its cloud-native, AI-driven platform, Arctic Wolf empowers organizations of almost any size to achieve security operations at the push of a button. Through hundreds of security and technology integrations available to customers today, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes more than 5.5 trillion security events per week from a global base of over 5,700 customers.

We believe that by being named the fastest growing vendor by revenue in 2023 according to Gartner® Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2023 Research2, Arctic Wolf continues to entrench itself not only as a leading cybersecurity platform, but also as a transformative technology company. In the last 12 months, Arctic Wolf has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 for a third consecutive year, the Forbes Cloud 100 for a second consecutive year, and to the inaugural edition of the Fortune Cyber 60. Additionally, the company was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services. We were also recognized by our customers as a Customers’ Choice for the North America region in the July 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response Services , and received the highest overall rating and the highest Willingness to Recommend scores in the January 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment.

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 5.5 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

