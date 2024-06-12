Lynch Carpenter Investigates more than 380 Million Claims in Advanced Auto Parts Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybercriminals have recently claimed to have stolen the personally identifying information of approximately 380 million Advanced Auto Parts customers and 350,000 current and/or former employees. The consumer information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, emails, phone numbers, addresses, and more. The employee information includes Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and demographic information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating possible claims against Advanced Auto Parts related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Advanced Auto Parts or believe that your information was impacted by the data breach, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you believe that your information was impacted by the data breach, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com