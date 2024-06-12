Westborough, MA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tired of meeting in coffee shops or working from home? WorkCentral, a premier coworking and executive office space in Westborough, is offering a 20% discount on private offices, conference rooms, and flex plans for June, July, and August. Located at 1900 West Park Drive in Westborough, WorkCentral caters to a variety of professional needs, providing a productive and professional environment. Office plans include administrative staff that provides a variety of personalized services, and are particularly helpful for attorneys who require 2 impartial witnesses to service their clients. This makes Workcentral an ideal office space for attorneys in Central of MetroWest Massachusetts.



WorkCentral

Whether you need a dedicated office, an occasional workspace, a fully equipped conference room, or back-office assistance, WorkCentral has you covered. The facility is designed to meet the demands of modern professionals and businesses, offering flexible solutions to enhance productivity and comfort.

“We understand that working from home or finding quiet, professional meeting spaces can be challenging,” said Lisa Kirby Gibbs, Managing Partner of WorkCentral. “Our summer discounts are designed to provide a cost-effective solution for individuals and businesses looking for a professional environment.”

Clients of WorkCentral have consistently praised the facility for its exceptional service and amenities. “WorkCentral is the perfect place for me to work when things get too busy or distracting at home,” said one satisfied client. Another client noted, “The staff at WorkCentral is unbeatable: friendly, extremely helpful, and professional. I couldn't be as productive without them.”

With its strategic location in Westborough, WorkCentral provides easy access to major highways and local amenities, making it an ideal choice for professionals seeking convenience and flexibility.

About WorkCentral:

WorkCentral is a leading provider of coworking and executive office spaces in Westborough, MA. Offering a variety of solutions including private offices, flexible workspaces, and conference rooms, WorkCentral is dedicated to meeting the needs of today’s dynamic professionals and businesses. For more information, visit https://www.yourworkcentral.com/.

###

Media Contact

Lisa Krirby Gibbs, President

WorkCentral

1900 W Park Dr #280

Westborough, MA 01581

Tel: (508) 983-1400

Email: lisa@yourworkcentral.com

https://www.yourworkcentral.com/



WorkCentral 1900 W Park Dr #280 Westborough, MA 01581





Attachment