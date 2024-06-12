Unlock Summer Magic with YMCA Overnight Camps

Seattle - WA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of Greater Seattle invites families to experience the magic of summer with its highly anticipated overnight camps at Camp Colman and Camp Orkila and BOLD & GOLD expeditions. These camps offer children and teens unforgettable experiences filled with adventure, personal growth, and lifelong friendships.

YMCA summer camps provide diverse opportunities for outdoor adventure, supportive community, personal growth, and a refreshing change from daily routines. The BOLD & GOLD expeditions, designed for youth ages 11-18, focus on leadership development in some of the Pacific Northwest’s most stunning and untouched natural environments. Campers build courage, confidence, and lifelong bonds while discovering new talents through thrilling adventures.

Camp Orkila, located on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands, offers a variety of activities, including a 1000-foot zipline, an in-ground pool, and an educational marine center. Campers can explore 280 acres of breathtaking beaches, forests, and meadows, making memories that will last a lifetime. Meanwhile, Camp Colman, nestled on the Key Peninsula on Case Inlet, features over 100 acres of ancient forest, a half-mile Puget Sound beachfront, and an enclosed six-acre lagoon. With a century of experience creating enriching camp environments, Camp Colman provides the perfect setting for campers to explore their identities and unique talents.

The camp sessions are scheduled as follows:

BOLD & GOLD Sessions:

BOLD Call of the North Cascades: June 23-30

GOLD Call of the North Cascades: June 23-30

BOLD Olympic Challenge: June 29-July 6

GOLD Olympic Challenge: June 29-July 6

Camp Orkila Sessions:

Session 1: June 24-28

Session 2: June 29-July 5

Camp Colman Sessions:

Session C: July 21-27

Session E: August 4-10

Join us at YMCA camps for an adventure-filled experience that promotes personal growth and community building. Please register now to secure a spot for your child in one of our exciting camp sessions.

Register today to make memories that last a lifetime: YMCA Camps Registration

For more information about the BOLD & GOLD programs, Camp Orkila, and Camp Colman, visit the following links:

