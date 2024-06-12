Sylogist Announces Addition of Experienced SaaS Executive to its Board of Directors and Annual General & Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that each of the matters presented for approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2024 (the “Meeting”) has been fully authorized and approved. Shareholders holding a total of 14,055,800 common shares, representing 60.06% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



Sylogist is also pleased to announce that Mr. Aziz Benmalek has been elected at the Meeting as a new director. Mr. Benmalek is an accomplished executive with extensive worldwide experience in the software industry. He has over 25 years’ experience in building and scaling businesses and leading in high performing global organizations, across cloud and SaaS. He has broad experience in leading multiple customer segments and route-to-market across mature and emerging markets. His experience spans industry leading software companies including Microsoft, Splunk and Sage. He holds a Master of Engineering from Ecole Centrale Paris and an MBA from European Business School (ESCP).

“I am honoured to be joining Sylogist as a board member,” said Mr. Benmalek. “I was drawn to the opportunity given my alignment to their mission and strategic positioning. I am excited to leverage my business and GTM expertise to contribute to their journey and to build upon Sylogist’s success.”

Sylogist and its board of directors would like to thank departing directors Craig O’Neill and Ian McKinnon. Messrs. O’Neill and McKinnon did not put themselves forward for re-election as directors of the Company, and Sylogist thanks them for their numerous contributions to the Company throughout their tenure as directors.

A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing the Number of Directors to be Elected

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at seven (7) was approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For



% Votes Against % 13,787,227 98.09% 268,572 1.91%



Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting as follows:

Outcome of

the Vote



Votes For % Withheld % William C. Wood Elected



12,906,467 98.68% 172,098 1.32% Barry D.A. Foster Elected



12,636,635 96.62% 441,930 3.38% Taylor Gray Elected



13,014,483 99.51% 64,082 0.49% Errol Olsen Elected



12,980,662 99.25% 97,903 0.75% Andrea Ward Elected



13,074,379 99.97% 4,186 0.03% Tracy Edkins Elected



13,072,961 99.96% 5,604 0.04% Aziz Benmalek Elected



12,979,626 99.24% 98,939 0.76%



Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For



% Votes Withheld/Abstained % 14,049,296 99.95% 6,504 0.05%



Approval of Unallocated Stock Options

An ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan was approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For



% Votes Against % 12,841,446 98.19% 237,119 1.81%



