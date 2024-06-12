Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2024 (the “Meeting”).



A total of 194,138,404 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 56.3% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: Votes ‘for’: Mr. Robert Pease 160,245,988 99.52% Mr. Cal Everett 160,208,772 99.50% Ms. Barbara Womersley 160,160,269 99.47% Mr. Greg Etter 160,229,720 99.51% Ms. Lisa Wade 160,159,865 99.47% Ms. Wendy Louie 160,147,294 99.46%

The following were also approved by the shareholders:

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 193,507,458 Votes ‘for’: 99.68 %

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under Liberty Gold’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

