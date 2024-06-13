Regenx Reports on Details of the Annual General and Special Meeting

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular dated the 29th of April, 2024 were duly passed.

The resolutions which were passed included:

The following five (5) incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:



Greg Pendura

Darcy Thiele

Rick Purdy

Harvey Granatier

Curtis Sparrow;

The appointment of Gallo LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company;

The consolidation of share capital.

Further to its March 26, 2024 and June 10, 2024 news releases, effective on Tuesday, ‎June 18, 2024, the Corporation will complete the consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its Common Shares on the basis of 2 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for 1 post-Consolidation ‎Common Share, subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of Common Shares will be ‎rounded up to the next greater whole number of Common Shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall, without any additional compensation, be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of Common Shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5 and, in calculating such fractional interests, all Common Shares registered in the name of and held by such Shareholder shall be aggregated. Shareholder approval of the Consolidation was obtained at the annual general and special shareholders meeting held on June 12, 2024. A new CUSIP number of 75903N208‎ replaces the old ‎CUSIP number of 603465303, to distinguish between the pre- and post- consolidated Common Shares. ‎ The Corporation’s name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. ‎

The Consolidation is being conducted on a “push-out” basis. Shareholders of the Corporation, with or ‎without a physical share certificate, do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation. DRS statements for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be mailed on or about June 18, 2024. ‎Existing share certificates will be cancelled. ‎

Commencing at the opening of trading on Tuesday, ‎June 18, 2024, the Common Shares of the ‎Corporation will trade on a post-Consolidation basis on the CSE. Following the completion of the Consolidation, there ‎are expected to be 395,508,808 post-Consolidation Common Shares outstanding.

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP.

Greg Pendura

CEO

780 800-0726

greg@regenx.tech

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or ‎information ‎‎(“forward-‎looking statements”), including statements regarding Regenx’s business and the Consolidation. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and ‎uncertainties, some ‎of which are beyond ‎Regenx's control, including the impact of general ‎economic conditions, the current share ‎price of Regenx's common shares, and market acceptance of the private placement, ‎industry conditions, ‎currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified ‎personnel or management, ‎stock ‎market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from ‎internal and external sources. Although ‎Regenx believes ‎that the expectations in its forward-looking ‎statements are reasonable, they are based on ‎factors and assumptions ‎concerning future events ‎which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and ‎assumptions are based upon currently ‎‎available information. Such statements are subject to known and ‎unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors that could ‎influence actual results or events and cause actual ‎results or events to ‎differ materially from those stated, anticipated or ‎implied in the forward looking ‎information. As ‎such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward ‎looking information, ‎as no ‎assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-‎‎looking ‎statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, ‎except as required by ‎‎applicable law, Regenx does not undertake any obligation to publicly update ‎or to revise any of the included ‎forward-looking ‎statements, whether as a result of new ‎information, future events or otherwise. The ‎forward-looking statements ‎contained in this ‎document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.‎