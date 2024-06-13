Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size To Exceed USD 2.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.49%

New York, United States, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size is Anticipated to Exceed USD 2.9 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2023 to 2033.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4449

The instruments used to extract a sample or tissue of cells from the body for laboratory analysis to ascertain the presence or absence of a disease are referred to as biopsy equipment. These devices are used by different healthcare professionals, like radiologists, surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. These biopsy instruments are employed in different ways depending on the kind of organ under investigation. Worldwide, breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death for women. Breast cancer is a major global health concern. Certainly, there is a link between premenopausal status, rising parity, and a shorter nursing duration and an increased risk of triple-negative breast cancer. There is a definite relationship between age and breast cancer risk. The number of older ladies and increased awareness of breast cancer are expected to drive up demand for breast surgery retractors. One of the main reasons driving the market's expansion is the rise in breast cancer cases worldwide. Furthermore, as breast cancer is more common in women over 40, rising awareness of breast cancer prevention initiatives will propel market expansion. Due to the shorter recovery times and reduced discomfort, patients are becoming more inclined to have minimally invasive operations, which is fueling the market's expansion. However, Patients may be afraid or anxious about the biopsy procedure because of concerns about pain, complications, or being told they have cancer. This may delay the diagnosis and course of therapy. In addition, the high cost of the devices is limiting the demand for breast biopsy equipment. Additionally, this process calls for both trainees and skilled personnel. Thus, it is anticipated that a shortage of qualified personnel along with other issues will impede market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Biopsy Needles, Guidance Systems, Biopsy Tables, Localization Wires, Assay Kits, Liquid Biopsy Instruments, and Others), By Technique (Image Guided Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Other), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4449

The biopsy needles segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global breast biopsy devices market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables, localization wires, assay kits, liquid biopsy instruments, and others. Among these, the biopsy needles segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Surgeons and radiologists can utilize the advanced yet affordable biopsy needles throughout their procedures. A thin, hollowed needle and syringe are used to take samples, such as cells, fluids, or tissues from a suspected mass or another unusual area of the body in order to identify the source of abnormalities.

The liquid biopsy segment dominated the global breast biopsy devices market in 2023.

Based on the technique, the global breast biopsy devices market is segmented into image guided biopsy and liquid biopsy. Among these, the liquid biopsy segment dominated the global breast biopsy devices market in 2023. A new technique expanding the possibilities for cancer diagnosis is the liquid biopsy. The market may have expanded significantly because most industrialized nations are employing current NGS-based tests and droplet digital PCR technologies for liquid biopsies.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global breast biopsy devices market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global breast biopsy devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and other. Among these, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global breast biopsy devices market during the forecast period. Many patients are diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer at hospitals. In order to reach more patients, companies are also focusing on innovative ways to train surgeons and radiologists in hospitals, and these are beginning to gain traction. depending on cutting-edge resources and skilled personnel to quickly combine complex biopsy procedures.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4449

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period. The two biggest financial states in this region, the United States and Canada, provide the majority of the market's increasing revenue. The inventive diagnostic methods available globally, the state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and the innovative breast cancer awareness camp are propelling the United States to the forefront of the industry. These factors are fueling the growth of the during the forecast period in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. The region's fastest-growing nations have made investments in the construction of healthcare facilities, which has fueled the market's expansion. Additionally, businesses are able to invest in breast biopsy equipment in developing markets as the diagnostic industry in these nations grows more aware of breast biopsy techniques. These factors are fueling the growth of the during the forecast period in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Medax Srl Unipersonale, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC, ARGON MEDICAL, C.R. Bard, Inc., Devicor Medical Products, Inc., GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems, Siemens Healthier, Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, INRAD Inc, and Other key vendors and Others Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4449

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Recent Developments

In March 2022, the cutting-edge medical technology start-up Hologic, Inc., with a primary focus on enhancing women's health, established its Innovation Centre in Aix-en-Provence, France. Along with all aspects of breast health care, Hologic's ultrasound, interventional, and surgical solutions will be supported by the new commercial office, training centre, and research & development facility.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global breast biopsy devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, By Product

Biopsy Needles

Guidance Systems

Biopsy Tables

Localization Wires

Assay Kits

Liquid Biopsy Instruments

Others

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, By Technique

Image Guided Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other

Global Psyllium Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Life Science Reagents Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Immunoassay Reagents, Molecular Diagnostic Reagents, Microbiology Reagents, and Other Product Types), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030.

Global Multiplex Assay Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Protein Based Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assay, and Other Multiplex Assays), By Product (Consumables and Software), By Technology (Flow Cytometry, Fluorescence Detection, Luminescenc, Multiplex Real-time PCR, & Other Technologies), By Application (R&D and Clinical Diagnostics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2032.

Global Sterile Filtration Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cartridge Filter, Capsule Filter, Syringe Filter, and Others) By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Research Laboratories) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2030.

Global Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Testing Services (Safety, Genetic Characterization, Purity, Identity, and Potency), By End-User (Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US: