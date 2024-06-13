Miovision selects TomTom to power enhanced traffic signal solutions globally

TomTom’s traffic technology supports Miovision's growing line of traffic signal prediction and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions.

With TomTom’s global data coverage, Miovision expands its platform to cover cities, regions, and countries worldwide, benefiting from reduced data collection times.

AMSTERDAM, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, announced it has been selected by Miovision, a global leader in traffic management technologies, to improve their traffic signal analytics and in-vehicle solutions, helping reduce congestion and emissions, and improve public safety.

Miovision enables products like Audi Traffic Light Information, a first-of-its-kind technology that helps drivers identify optimal speeds to avoid red lights. TomTom’s traffic data will enhance Miovision’s solutions with real-time and historical traffic flow information at intersections.

Utilizing TomTom’s enhanced Junction Analytics product, Miovision can precisely determine the number of vehicles passing through an intersection, identify their directions of travel, and predict green light timings with precision. This information is communicated via industry-standard message sets to drivers, giving them the certainty and confidence needed to approach intersections safely. Powered by TomTom’s real-time, fully anonymized traffic data from millions of connected vehicles and devices globally, Miovision has improved the functionality and accuracy of its products.

“As Miovision looks to expand the footprint and scope of our services, we're excited to partner with TomTom, a global leader in traffic information and analytics,” said Thomas Bauer, General Manager, V2X and Connected Vehicles Strategy and Go-to-Market, Miovision. “Drawing on TomTom's best-in-class live and historic traffic data, we're able to significantly reduce data collection times while expanding our global reach. This allows us to better analyze trends and deliver powerful analytics to our customers across the automotive, navigation, food delivery, fleet delivery, and smart city sectors.”

“We’re proud to be the chosen partner for Miovision, the leading provider of connected vehicle and traffic signal technologies,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Vice President for Traffic & Travel Information, TomTom. “By combining our industry-leading traffic analytics products with their intelligent traffic solutions, we empower drivers to make more informed decisions, paving the way for smarter, safer, and more efficient road networks.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About Miovision:

Miovision is a leading provider of intelligent traffic management solutions, offering innovative technology to optimize traffic flow, enhance safety and reduce environmental impact. By integrating real-time and historical traffic data with advanced analytics, the company empowers cities and transportation agencies to make data-driven decisions, implement intelligent traffic signals and improve overall mobility for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Recently, Miovision has acquired TTS (Traffic Technology Services) to redefine the landscape of telematics and shape the future of V2X. Miovision’s innovative connected vehicle technologies, such as Personal Signal Assistant®, support the groundbreaking Traffic Light Information [TLI] from Volkswagen Group, in service since 2016 and available in VW brands.

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cecef0e5-73ce-4f34-b351-0b1c1bbbe3fb