Planisware publishes its first Extra-Financial Performance Statement

Paris, France, June 13, 2024 – Planisware, a leading B2B SaaS software provider in the fast-growing Project Economy sector, announces the publication of its first Extra-Financial Performance Statement (EFPS) related to 2023 to report on the concrete actions in term of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) deployed by the entire Group. Such transparency allows everyone the ability to measure the Group's commitment to social and environmental issues, as well as its progress.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented: “I am proud to announce the publication of our first Extra-Financial Performance Statement. This publication underlines our commitment with regards to CSR maters. At Planisware, we believe that transparency and accountability are essential to building a relationship of trust with our investors, customers and all our stakeholders. This report reflects our efforts and progress in creating innovative software solutions while promoting sustainable and ethical practices. We pledge to continue down this path, to innovate with integrity and to contribute positively to our planet and our communities.”

In 2023, Planisware continued to execute its ambitious roadmap in terms of environmental, social and governance issues (ESG). In the future, Planisware plans to strengthen its CSR strategy and is notably already anticipating its upcoming transition to CSRD, a new non-financial reporting system, further improving its transparency in terms of CSR.

Environment

Planisware's continued growth and its use of digital infrastructure have led it to think about ways to maintain a limited impact on the environment, which is expressed in particular through controlling its carbon footprint. In this context, the Group conducted, for the second year in a row, an assessment of its carbon footprint, according to the recognized methodology of the GHG Protocol on scopes 1, 2 and 3.

The total 2023 CO2eq emissions reported by Planisware (7,392 tonnes of CO2eq) show a relative decrease, both per employee (-6%) and per million euros of revenue (-2%).

This positive momentum demonstrates that the actions implemented by the Group are effective and are helping to reduce the intensity of the Group's greenhouse gas emissions. These results rely on the action plans to control the carbon footprint targeting in the particular the following fields:

Energy Efficiency of Buildings

Data Center Consumption

Travel Policy

Internal events organisation

Commuting

Service Performance

Extend the life of consumables and equipment

Employee Awareness & Engagement

In addition to controlling and limiting the Group's carbon footprint, Planisware implements action plans to maintain a limited overall environmental impact in dimension such as waste recycling and circular economy or a set of actions upstream in the value chain.

Furthermore, Planisware has chosen to place responsible purchasing at the heart of its corporate strategy. To include social and environmental issues in its purchasing concerns and decisions, the Group applies its responsible purchasing policy. Its ambition is to establish clear purchasing procedures and instructions for subcontractors and employees to guarantee ethics and respect for human rights upstream of its value chain.

Looking forward, Planisware plans to develop a decarbonization strategy to be submitted to the independent and recognized Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) organization and a response to the rating agency Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). This dual commitment reflects the importance of environmental issues in the Group's strategy.

Planisware has also chosen to strengthen the theme of responsible purchasing, in particular through the signing the Sustainable Development Charter for Planisware's Suppliers and through training for the Group's buyers scheduled for 2024.

Social

One of the keys to Planisware's success lies in its human resources management. As such, the Group considers the attractiveness and retention of talent as a major priority with the conviction that maintaining a pleasant and warm working environment, capable of allowing the expression of everyone's full potential, and where its employees are valued at their true value, is key to attracting and retaining talent.

Action plans set in that field are focused on:

A strategic approach to recruitment

Highlighting the Employee Value Proposition

Career Development

Job Satisfaction

Management by example with exemplary behaviours

Work-Life Balance

Among its 2023 achievements, Planisware has once again been awarded the “Best Workplaces in Tech 2023” label in France, with a score of 81%, which corresponds to the average score of the best French companies in this category, provided by Great Place to Work®.

Looking forward, in addition to maintaining a low attrition rate (12% in 2023) and an attraction rate aligned with the Group ‘s needs, Planisware intends to Maintain a Trust Index® that is high, higher than or at least equal to the benchmark provided by the Great Place to Work® Institute, and to maintain the lowest possible frequency and severity rates of occupational accidents.

Governance

Like any software publisher, Planisware is required to host and process vast amounts of data, both its own and that of its customers. The use of the Cloud and third-party solutions, as well as the ever-increasing and sophistication of threats, have led the Group to consider information security and data privacy as a priority. With a strong track record in this area since 1995, the company has always put the security of its system and IT infrastructure at the center of its concerns. This is even more important for Planisware as it represents its constant commitment to providing its customers with a high-quality and resilient service, in all circumstances. To protect its systems from malicious attacks, Planisware implements its general information systems security policy based on the ISO 27001, ISO 27002 and SOC2 standards and deploys a set of comprehensive and demanding action plans.

Planisware is committed to allocating sufficient budgetary and human resources to guarantee the security of its information systems. The Group's security budget is regularly updated as well as the human resources concerned and their skills in this area. It will be measured in the future with the ISO 27001 certification maintained, the number of personal data breaches maintained nil, and reach/maintain of 100% of employees trained in cybersecurity, 100% of data centers hosting the Group's servers qualified as resilient, and 100% of customer data backed up to passive data centers.

