LNC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Lincoln National Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln National securities between November 4, 2020 and November 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LNC .

According to the Lincoln National class action lawsuit, Lincoln National is a holding company which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. “Lincoln Financial Group” is the marketing name for Lincoln National and its subsidiary companies. The Life Insurance segment’s book of business includes universal life insurance (“UL”), variable universal life insurance (“VUL”) and indexed universal life insurance (“IUL”) products, some of which include secondary guarantees.

On November 2, 2022, according to the Complaint, after the market closed, Lincoln National released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a net loss of $2.6 billion for the quarter. This was compared to a net income of $318 million for the third quarter of 2021 the previous year. The Company explained “[t]he current quarter’s adjusted operating results included net unfavorable notable items of $2.0 billion, or $11.62 per share, related to the company’s annual review of DAC [i.e., deferred acquisition cost] and reserve assumptions.” The Company also disclosed that it “incurred a $634 million goodwill impairment to the life insurance business.”

On this news, Lincoln’s stock price fell $17.27, or 33.2%, to close at $34.83 per share on November 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, according to the Lincoln National class action lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that the Company was experiencing a decline in its VUL business;

(2) that, as a result, the goodwill associated with the life insurance business was overstated;

(3) that, as a result, the Company’s policy lapse assumptions were outdated;

(4) that, as a result, the Company’s reserves were overstated;

(5) that, as a result, the Company’s reported financial results and financial statements were misstated; and

(6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Lincoln National you have until June 24, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

