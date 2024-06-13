Pharyngitis Market Report, 2024-2034: Epidemiology Insights, Industry Trends, Drug Sales, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharyngitis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major pharyngitis markets reached a value of US$ 1.6 billion in 2023. The 7MM are forecast to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the pharyngitis market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for pharyngitis and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034





The increasing cases of viral and bacterial infections, which invade the healthy cells in the lining of the throat and tonsils, leading to inflammation and irritation, are primarily driving the pharyngitis market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of exposure to dry air, smoking, pollution, etc., or numerous other environmental irritants, like allergens and strong fumes, that can directly damage the pharyngeal tissues, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of effective medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antivirals, antibiotics, etc., to treat the ailment or manage the disease symptoms is further bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the inflating application of throat lozenges or sprays, which contain numbing agents like benzocaine and menthol to relieve discomfort and pain by soothing the irritated tissues, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging popularity of photobiomodulation therapy, since it uses light-emitting diodes or low-level lasers to stimulate cellular function in patients and promote healing, is expected to drive the pharyngitis market during the forecast period.

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the pharyngitis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the pharyngitis market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current pharyngitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Market Insights How has the pharyngitis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034? What was the country-wise size of the pharyngitis market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034? What is the growth rate of the pharyngitis market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years? What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of pharyngitis across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of pharyngitis by age across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of pharyngitis by gender across the seven major markets? How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with pharyngitis across the seven major markets? What is the size of the pharyngitis patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets? What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets? What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of pharyngitis? What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance? What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years? How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies? How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies? What are the current treatment guidelines for pharyngitis drugs across the seven major markets? Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares? What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the pharyngitis market? What are the key regulatory events related to the pharyngitis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the pharyngitis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the pharyngitis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the pharyngitis market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

