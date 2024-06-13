Hand Eczema Presents a $27.1 Billion Opportunity by 2034 - Epidemiology Forecasts, Pipeline Drugs, Unmet Needs and Competitive Landscape Analysis Across the 7MM

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Eczema Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major hand eczema markets reached a value of US$ 12.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are forecast to reach US$ 27.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.88% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the hand eczema market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for hand eczema and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study:

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

The rising prevalence of frequent exposure to irritants and allergens, which instigate inflammatory responses in the skin, leading to redness, itching, and flaking, is primarily driving the hand eczema market. In addition to this, the inflating utilization of effective treatments, such as topical corticosteroids, emollients, calcineurin inhibitors, etc., to alleviate symptoms and prevent further exacerbation of the ailment is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of preventive measures and proper skincare practices, given their role in minimizing triggers, reducing flare-ups, and maintaining skin barrier integrity, is also bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing usage of advanced diagnostic techniques, like skin biopsies, which aid in the precise identification of causative factors and tailor-made treatment approaches, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging popularity of phototherapy, since it involves exposing the skin to certain wavelengths of ultraviolet light to treat persistent cases of hand eczema, is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating application of novel therapies, such as immune-modulating agents and biologic drugs that target specific inflammatory pathways, thereby offering enhanced symptom relief and better disease management, is expected to drive the hand eczema market during the forecast period.

Countries Covered:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the hand eczema market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the hand eczema market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current hand eczema marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Market Insights How has the hand eczema market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034? What was the country-wise size of the hand eczema market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034? What is the growth rate of the hand eczema market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years? What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of hand eczema across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of hand eczema by age across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of hand eczema by gender across the seven major markets? How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with hand eczema across the seven major markets? What is the size of the hand eczema patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets? What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets? What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of hand eczema? What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Hand Eczema: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance? What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years? How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies? How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies? What are the current treatment guidelines for hand eczema drugs across the seven major markets? Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares? What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the hand eczema market? What are the key regulatory events related to the hand eczema market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the hand eczema market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the hand eczema market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the hand eczema market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $27.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

