Bronchiectasis Presents a $731.5 Million Market Opportunity: Epidemiology Forecast, Current Trends, Drug Sales, Pipeline Analysis, Unmet Needs and Key Players

The 7 major bronchiectasis markets reached a value of US$ 438.5 million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are forecast to reach US$ 731.5 million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the bronchiectasis market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for bronchiectasis and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

The rising cases of repeated or severe respiratory infections, such as pneumonia, whooping cough, tuberculosis, etc., which cause inflammation and damage to the airway walls, are primarily driving the bronchiectasis market. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of certain autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, cystic fibrosis, immunodeficiency disorders, etc., that increase the risk of bronchiectasis, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of numerous mucolytic medications, such as mannitol and hypertonic saline, since they can help in thinning the mucus, thereby rendering it easier to clear from the airways, is further augmenting the market growth.

Additionally, several key players are making extensive investments in R&D activities to investigate the potential of various biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, in reducing airway inflammation and preventing exacerbations. This, in turn, is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating demand for oscillatory positive expiratory pressure devices (OPEP), which are handheld devices that help to create vibrations in the airways during exhalation and facilitate mucus clearance, is expected to drive the bronchiectasis market in the coming years.

Countries Covered:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Market Insights: How has the bronchiectasis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034? What was the country-wise size of the bronchiectasis market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034? What is the growth rate of the bronchiectasis market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years? What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights: What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of bronchiectasis across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of bronchiectasis by age across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of bronchiectasis by gender across the seven major markets? How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with bronchiectasis across the seven major markets? What is the size of the bronchiectasis patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets? What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets? What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of bronchiectasis? What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Bronchiectasis: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies: What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance? What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years? How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies? How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies? What are the current treatment guidelines for bronchiectasis drugs across the seven major markets? Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares? What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the bronchiectasis market? What are the key regulatory events related to the bronchiectasis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the bronchiectasis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the bronchiectasis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the bronchiectasis market?



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $438.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $731.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

