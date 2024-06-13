Global Gas Separation Membrane Industry Research 2024-2034: Nanotechnology and Polymeric Materials Revolutionizing the Market, Cleaner Energy and Regulatory Compliance Trends Gaining Prominence

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Separation Membrane Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Material Type, and Module - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gas Separation Membrane Market valued at $1.33 billion in 2024, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.52%, reaching $2.51 billion by 2034

The global gas separation membrane market is undergoing rapid growth, driven by an array of key factors and market dynamics. This expansion is primarily fueled by the escalating need for efficient gas separation technologies in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, and environmental protection. Gas separation membranes, crucial for purifying and separating gas mixtures, play a vital role in enhancing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.





Advancements in material science and membrane technology significantly contribute to market growth. Innovations in membrane composition and structure offer improved selectivity and permeability, making gas separation processes more efficient and cost-effective. The integration of nanotechnology and new polymeric materials into membrane design is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gas separation, catering to the growing demand for cleaner energy sources and stricter environmental standards.



Furthermore, the market is shaped by regulatory policies aimed at reducing emissions and promoting sustainable industrial practices. These regulations encourage the adoption of gas separation membranes as a green technology solution, aligning with global sustainability goals. The move toward cleaner energy sources and the need for industrial sectors to comply with environmental regulations underscores the growing significance of gas separation membranes.



The digital transformation across industries, coupled with strategic investments in clean technology, highlights the potential for substantial market growth. As sectors strive to innovate and improve their processes through technology, the gas separation membrane market is set for continued expansion, driven by the demand for more sustainable and efficient gas separation solutions.

Key Questions Answered

What are the main factors driving the growth of the gas separation membrane market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global gas separation membrane market?

Who are the key players in the global gas separation membrane market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the global gas separation membrane market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in the gas separation membrane industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the gas separation membrane market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the global gas separation membrane market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2023 to 2034?

Which application and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

What could be the impact of growing end-use industries in the global gas separation membrane market?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for the global gas separation membrane market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

UBE Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Technological Advancements and Material Innovation

1.1.2 Expansion in Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Global Gas Separation Membrane Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Nitrogen Generation and Oxygen Enrichment

2.3.2 Hydrogen Recovery

2.3.3 Carbon Dioxide Removal

2.3.4 Vapor/Gas Separation

2.3.5 Vapor/Vapor Separation

2.3.6 Air Dehydration

2.3.7 H2S Removal

2.3.8 Others



3. Global Gas Separation Membrane Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market (by Material Type)

3.3.1 Polymide and Polyaramide

3.3.2 Polysulfone

3.3.3 Cellulose Acetate

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market (by Module)

3.4.1 Spiral Wound

3.4.2 Hollow Fiber

3.4.3 Plate and Frame

3.4.4 Others



4. Global Gas Separation Membrane Market (by Region)

4.1 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.6.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2 Market by Product

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.7.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.2 Market by Product

4.2.8 Mexico

4.2.8.1 Market by Application

4.2.8.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Air Liquide

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Top Competitors

5.2.1.4 Target Customers

5.2.1.5 Key Personnel

5.2.1.6 Analyst View

5.2.1.7 Market Share

5.2.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

5.2.3 Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

5.2.4 UBE Corporation

5.2.5 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

5.2.6 FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

5.2.7 DIC CORPORATION

5.2.8 GENERON

5.2.9 Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.

5.2.10 SLB

5.2.11 AIRRANE

5.2.12 Atlas Copco AB

5.2.13 Evonik Industries AG

5.2.14 BORSIG Membrane Technology GmbH

5.2.15 Compact Membrane Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3dm3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment