Global Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling Market Report 2024-2029: $73 Billion of Total Fraudulent Losses to Robocalling in 2024, with Total Branded Calling Revenue set to Reach $1.5 Billion n 2029

The Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from mobile operators, regulators, and robocall mitigation & branded calling vendors to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.



The suite includes access to data mapping of the adoption and future growth of robocall mitigation and branded calling and a thorough study uncovering the latest opportunities within the market. Additionally, it includes a document containing extensive analysis of the 16 market leaders in the robocall mitigation and branded calling space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly evolving market; allowing robocall mitigation vendors and mobile operators to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for projecting the future of such an uncertain and fast-growing market.



Key Statistics

$73bn - Total fraudulent losses to robocalling in 2024

$1.5bn - Total branded calling revenue in 2029

3,318% - Branded calling market growth, 2024-2029

2024-2029 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market impacts resulting from challenges within the robocall mitigation and branded calling market.

This research addresses challenges posed by bad actors utilising artificial intelligence within illegal robocalling, specifically the use of AI-generated voices for illegal calls and disruption caused by unlawful robocalls on OTT platforms and Wangiri 2.0.

The research then assesses government interventions in illegal robocalls and regulations imposed by regulators, such as the Federal Communications Commission in North America, alongside alternative robocall mitigation efforts such as branded calling. This robocall mitigation and branded calling research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and future growth of robocall mitigation and branded calling across 60 key countries.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the robocall mitigation and branded calling market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecast databases are provided for the market growth in both legitimate calls and illegal robocall traffic, in addition to branded calling authentication API calls.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 16 leading robocall mitigation and branded calling vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; scoring these vendors on criteria such as market performance, revenue and future business prospects.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasts Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

