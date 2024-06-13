$1.9 Billion Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market Report, 2034: Global and Regional Data Projections by Type, Raw Material, Application, and End-user

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market accounted for USD 0.523 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to factors such as growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, improvements in bioprocessing technologies, an emphasis on risk mitigation and quality assurance, the expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and an increased focus on biologics and personalized medicine.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the dominance of key biopharmaceutical manufacturers, stringent regulatory standards, and high investment in research and development activities in the North American region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industry, increasing outsourcing trend, favorable regulatory environment, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research and development in Asia-Pacific.

The demand for biopharmaceutical manufacturing consumables testing is driven by the increased desire for personalized medicine and the development of biologics, including gene treatments, cell-based therapies, and monoclonal antibodies.

By type, the stability testing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market in 2023 owing to the increasing emphasis on ensuring product quality, safety, and compliance throughout the product lifecycle, driving the demand for comprehensive stability testing services. Additionally, the enzyme testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of enzymes in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes, coupled with the need for precise and efficient testing methods to ensure enzyme activity and quality.



By raw material, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) testing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for stringent quality control measures and regulatory compliance throughout the API manufacturing process, driving the need for comprehensive testing services. Additionally, the formulation excipients testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing complexity in biopharmaceutical formulations and the rising emphasis on testing excipients for compatibility, stability, and safety.



By application, the pharma and biological segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market in 2023 owing to the increased investment in research and development of pharmaceuticals and biological products, driving demand for comprehensive testing services to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the medical devices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for biopharmaceutical-related medical devices and the increasing need for testing to ensure their safety, efficacy, and compliance with regulatory standards.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market in 2023 owing to the increased outsourcing of manufacturing activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, driving demand for consumables testing services to maintain quality and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the contract development and manufacturing organizations segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of outsourcing by biopharmaceutical companies and the rising demand for comprehensive testing services from contract development and manufacturing organizations to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance.

