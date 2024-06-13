Early Signals by WOO X: BTC Faces High Volatility While IO Surges 50%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X Research, the analysis team of the global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform WOO X , is pleased to share its latest market insights on the current trends in the crypto landscape.



Market Overview:

BTC: Bitcoin experienced significant volatility, with CPI data pushing BTC up from $67,000 to around $70,000. However, a hawkish statement from Powell lowered market expectations for future rate cuts, causing BTC to fall back to around $67,000. Key support to watch is $66,000; if it breaks, BTC might drop to $64,000.

BTC Spot ETFs:

As of June 12, updated data shows the total net inflow into BTC spot ETFs is $15.51 billion, with a single-day net inflow of $85.32 million and a daily trading volume exceeding $1.08 billion. The net asset value of ETFs accounts for 4.46% of BTC's market cap. Key observations include:

GBTC: No daily net outflow, total net outflow $18 billion, daily trading volume $454 million, current asset net value $19.07 billion.

No daily net outflow, total net outflow $18 billion, daily trading volume $454 million, current asset net value $19.07 billion. FBTC: Daily net inflow $51 million, total net inflow $10 billion, daily trading volume $331 million, current asset net value $11.87 billion.

Daily net inflow $51 million, total net inflow $10 billion, daily trading volume $331 million, current asset net value $11.87 billion. ARKB: Daily net inflow $9 million, total net inflow $3 billion, daily trading volume $157 million, current asset net value $3.31 billion.



Significant Daily Movers:

CRV (Dropped 25%): Curve founder Michael Egorov's various CRV lending positions have begun liquidation. His main address on Inverse Finance is already seeing some CRV being liquidated. CRV crashed from $0.3605 to a low of $0.219, with a maximum drop of 37.7%.

IO (Up 50% in the last 24 hours): After being listed on Binance, it opened around $3.70. The cost for OTC users is about $5, leading to continued buying by large holders due to the price inversion. The trend is very strong, with the high point briefly surpassing $6.50. Its market cap is currently $550 million, with a valuation of $4.6 billion, matching RNDR.

MAGA (Up 21% in a single day): MAGA Hat is a meme token inspired by Trump's iconic hat, offering a 0% tax rate and being 100% community-driven. The token has surged over 60 times from the bottom, currently down 70% from its peak. Today's trading volume increased to $90 million. With the election approaching, tokens of this theme are likely to see recurring speculation.

