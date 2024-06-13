Global Nanocatalysts Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030 - Nanocatalysts Emerge as Eye-Grabbing Option for Hydrotreating in Petroleum Industry

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanocatalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nanocatalysts is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.









The global nanocatalysts market is on the brink of rapid growth, driven by recent advancements in nano-catalysis and its expanding range of applications.







Popular synthesis methods for nanocatalysts include sol-gel processes, hydrothermal synthesis, and chemical vapor deposition, among others. These methods enable the production of nanocatalysts with highly specific properties and functionalities, enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness in various catalytic processes.





















The latest developments in nano-catalysis highlight its increasing significance in industries such as energy, environmental protection, and chemical manufacturing. Nanocatalysts are being utilized to improve the efficiency of chemical reactions, reduce energy consumption, and minimize environmental impact. For instance, they play a crucial role in the production of clean energy, pollution control, and the synthesis of fine chemicals.













MARKET OVERVIEW

The Nanotechnology Revolution Has Arrived!

Catalysis and Catalysts - An Overview

A Prelude to Nanocatalysts

Popular Synthesis Methods

Latest Development in Nano-Catalysis and its Uses

Global Economic Update

Competitive Landscape

Nanocatalysts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Nanocatalysts Market Poised to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Nanocatalysts Market - Regional Assessment

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environment & Sustainability Take Precedence Post-Pandemic

Global Market for Sustainability Technologies (In US$ Billion) Year Market Size (In US$ Billion)

Pandemic Induced Accelerated Focus on the Environment & Sustainability to Drive Demand for Low-Cost, Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Catalysts

Nanocatalysts Find Increasing Demand in Environmental Application

Growing Emphasis on Clean Technologies Bodes Well

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to Spur Growth in the Market

Here's How Nanocatalysts Help Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, 2040)

Nanocatalysts Emerge as Eye-Grabbing Option for Hydrotreating in Petroleum Industry

Rising Demand for Nanocatalysts in Oil and Gas Sector

Sustaining Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Nanocatalysts

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Nanocatalysts Potential to Create Biodiesel

Increasing Demand for Nanocatalysts in the Chemical Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Nanocatalysts Underpin Green Movement with Plethora of Chemical Applications

The Quest for Lightweight Fuel Efficient Cars to Spur Use of Nanotechnology in Automotive Applications

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Demand for Nanocatalysts in Water Purification

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Growing Demand for Nanocatalysts in the Food Industry

New Approach to Synthesize Gold/Cobalt Binary Nanocatalysts for Hydrogen Storage

New Approach to Synthesize Gold/Cobalt Binary Nanoparticles

