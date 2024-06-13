Jitterbit Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Winner in the “Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)” Category for Second Year in a Row

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced that Jitterbit’s integration solution, Harmony, was named the best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) at the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards. Jitterbit’s low-code app development solution, Vinyl, was also recognized as a finalist in the “Best No Code/Low Code Platform” category. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.



“We are thrilled Jitterbit’s Harmony platform has been named a two-time ‘Best iPaaS’ winner by the SIIA CODiE Awards and to see Vinyl recognized as a top no code/ low code platform,” said Vito Salvaggio, SVP of product management at Jitterbit. “Jitterbit continues to focus on empowering enterprises with innovative solutions that streamline operations, unlock automation capabilities and drive business transformation forward.”

Jitterbit’s Harmony combines the power of integration, APIM, EDI and application development into a single unified platform to quickly streamline business processes across the enterprise. Harmony connects SaaS, on-premises and legacy systems with a scalable, cloud-native platform that provides enterprise-grade security and governance.

Jitterbit’s Vinyl is a low-code app builder that makes it quick and easy to build scalable, end-to-end applications that seamlessly integrate with new and existing systems. It is designed for organizations to solve business problems at scale by empowering anyone to create secure, compliant, fully integrated, bi-directional applications in weeks.

“The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners – the crème de la crème! Kudos to all the victors of this year's CODiE Awards!” says Chris Mohr, president of SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Find the full list of 2024 SIIA CODiE Award winners and finalists, visit https://siia.net/codie/2024-codie-business-technology-winners/.

To learn more about Jitterbit’s Harmony, Vinyl and other technology solutions driving business transformation through automation, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/products/.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn more at jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

