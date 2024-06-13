Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market Report 2024-2030: Products, Segments, Applications, and Regions Offering Promising Investment Opportunities

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market by Training (External, Internal), Certification (AI Developers, Cloud Computing & Security, Data Management), Industry - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market was estimated at USD 30.01 billion in 2023, USD 32.81 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% to reach USD 56.57 billion by 2030.

This research report offers invaluable insights into various crucial aspects of the Digital Talent Acquisition Market:

Market Penetration: This section thoroughly overviews the current market landscape, incorporating detailed data from key industry players. Market Development: The report examines potential growth prospects in emerging markets and assesses expansion opportunities in mature segments. Market Diversification: This includes detailed information on recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent industry developments, and strategic investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape is conducted, covering market share, strategic approaches, product range, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent analysis, technology developments, and advancements in the manufacturing capabilities of leading market players. Product Development & Innovation: This section offers insights into upcoming technologies, research and development efforts, and notable advancements in product innovation.

An increase in the adoption of cloud-based recruitment solutions, along with demanding analytics-driven decision-making in hiring processes, has increased digital talent acquisition solutions. Moreover, advancements in AI and ML, automating and improving the accuracy of candidate screening, have further propelled the market growth. However, data security & privacy concerns related to candidate information coupled with reluctance to adopt new technologies by traditional organizations may pose challenges for the market. Nevertheless, the integration of diversified data sources provides a more comprehensive view of candidates and expansion of mobile-based recruitment platforms catering to the growing mobile workforce.

Market Insights Unveiled in the Report

Market Dynamics

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

FPNV Positioning Matrix

Market Share Analysis

Strategy Analysis and Recommendations

Regional Insights



The Americas, particularly the United States and Canada, exhibit a highly mature digital talent acquisition market. Companies in this region heavily invest in innovative recruitment technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and predictive analytics to streamline the hiring process and identify the best candidates. The United States leads in adopting digital tools for talent acquisition, reflecting its dynamic tech industry and the demand for skilled professionals. In Latin America, there's a growing emphasis on digital channels and platforms to bridge the talent gaps, with countries like Brazil and Mexico making significant strides in technology-based recruitment.



The focus on employer branding and candidate experience is paramount across the Americas, recognizing the competitive nature of attracting top digital talent. The EMEA region presents a diverse talent acquisition landscape due to varying economic development, digital maturity, and cultural differences. In Western Europe, particularly in the UK, Germany, and France, advanced analytics and digital recruitment platforms are prevalent. Northern European countries are notable for their innovative recruitment practices, emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusion. In contrast, the Middle East is rapidly adopting mobile-first strategies to tap into a young, tech-savvy population. With its vast and young talent pool, Africa is gradually embracing digital solutions, though it faces challenges such as internet accessibility and digital infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region showcases a burgeoning digital talent acquisition market, influenced by its high-growth economies, including China, India, and Southeast Asia. The adoption of digital recruitment is accelerated by the region's increasing internet penetration and mobile usage. In mature landscape economies such as Australia and Singapore, companies are at the forefront of integrating AI-powered solutions into their talent acquisition practices. The presence of technology hubs exhibits a high demand for skilled digital professionals, driving innovation in recruitment technologies.



Market Trends by Segment

Training: proliferation of external training for acquiring knowledge and best practices

Certification: Utilization of AI developers and web presentation certifications in large-scale data integration, analysis, and management

Industry: Growing demand from the information technology sector owing to requirements for expertise in software development and artificial intelligence

Market Dynamics

Drivers Need for Digital Talent Acquisition to Build Transparency in the Recruitment Process Integration of Digital Talent Acquisition Systems Integrated with CRM and ERP Growing Adoption of Video Interview and Cognitive Technologies

Restraints High Cost and Operational Complications Associated with Digital Talent Acquisition

Opportunities Integration of Crowd-Sourcing in Talent Acquisition Increasing Amalgamation Activities Among Talent Acquisition Software Providers

Challenges Data Security and Privacy Issues



Key Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AppCast Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Avature Limited

Bullhorn, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cloudera, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Darwinbox Digital Solutions Private Limited

First Advantage

Greenhouse Software, Inc.

iCIMS, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Manatal.Co.Ltd

MEM Digital

Mercer LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oorwin Labs Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software, Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

Sense Talent Labs, Inc.

Skillsoft Corporation

UKG Inc.

Workable Technology Limited

Workday, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments

iCIMS Launches AI Copilot

Metova and Central Standard Talent Announce Merger to Create Metova Strategies

Appcast Acquires Bayard to Expand Services Across Recruitment Marketing

The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current market size and projected growth? Which products, segments, applications, and regions offer promising investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks? What is the market share and positioning of the leading vendors? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities do vendors in the market consider when deciding to enter or exit?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12brf9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment