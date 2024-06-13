Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) Pipeline Research 2024: Product Descriptions, Research and Development, Product Development Activities

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report offers comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) development. The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.



Scope of the Report

Provides a snapshot of the therapeutics pipeline activity for Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR)

Features the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) pipeline across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

Offers detailed therapeutic product profiles of Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patent details, designations, technologies, indications and chemical information

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Flatley Discovery Lab

Verona Pharma

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

PTC Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) - Overview



3. Pipeline Therapeutics

An Overview of Pipeline Products for Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR)

4. Comparative Analysis



5. Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) Pipeline Products in Clinical Stages

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

6. Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulators (CFTR) Pipeline Products in Non-clinical Stages

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products

Pipeline Assessment by Route of Administration

Pipeline Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Pipeline Assessment by Molecule Type

Pipeline Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Pipeline Products

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Reason for dormancy/discontinuation

