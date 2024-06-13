Australia E-commerce Market Databook 2024: Opportunities, Shares, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour Insights (2019-2028) Featuring Profiles of Amazon, Coles, Kmart, Myer, Woolworths and More

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia E-commerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-commerce market in Australia is expected to grow by 7.31% on annual basis to reach US$57.1 billion in 2024.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Australia. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Australia.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities. In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Australia.

The medium to long term growth story of E-commerce industry in Australia promises to be attractive . The E-commerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.21% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$53.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$72.7 billion by 2028.

The e-commerce industry is set to undergo significant changes in 2024. The industry landscape will be driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and changing consumer expectations over the medium term. An increasing number of e-commerce firms are embracing artificial intelligence and the trend is poised to gain further momentum in 2024.



With the market projected to record strong growth over the medium term, global firms are seeking to expand their presence rapidly in the Australian market. This is further driving the competitive landscape in the sector. As a result, brands are expected to focus on product differentiation and personalization. Overall, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the Australian e-commerce market over the next three to four years.



Australian e-commerce businesses are embracing artificial intelligence to drive business efficiency



With intense competition in the online retail sector, customer satisfaction has become paramount for businesses in Australia. With artificial intelligence having the potential to streamline operations and improve customer-brand interactions, more and more businesses are adopting AI in Australia.

According to a report from Salesforce, which has been developed in collaboration with the Australian Retailers Association, 80% of e-commerce businesses are already leveraging artificial intelligence in Australia. The report further revealed that 33% of e-commerce businesses have fully implemented AI, whereas an additional 47% are experimenting with the technology.

With the e-commerce market continuing to adopt technological innovations, artificial intelligence is set to play a big role in the growth of the sector in Australia over the next three to four years.



Logistic service providers are enhancing their capacity to meet the growing e-commerce demand in Australia



Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the trend of online shopping has been growing in the Australian market. As a result, providers have been expanding their capacity to deliver products on time.

Australia Post, in Q4 2023, added a new freighter to its fleet to boost capacity and support the e-commerce demand in Australia. Australia Post has entered into a collaboration with Qantas Freight to launch a newly converted Airbus A330-200P2F (passenger to freighter) aircraft. This plane will start by serving routes between the east and west coasts of Australia, transporting StarTrack and Express Post parcels. The addition of this aircraft is expected to boost the network's peak capacity by 29%, according to Australia Post.

The trend of online shopping is projected to increase further in 2024. This will, therefore, lead to higher investment towards expanding logistic and supply chain capabilities. The publisher also expects e-commerce firms to develop and launch new warehouses to support the e-commerce demand in Australia over the next three to four years.



Chinese e-commerce platform is gaining strong popularity among Australian online shoppers



With inflation impacting consumers' disposable income, shoppers have been looking for discounted product offerings in Australia. This has driven the popularity of Chinese platforms like Temu, which is offering products at a discounted price compared to platforms like Amazon, eBay, and others.

Temu, in Q4 2023, surged to the number three ranking in the Australian market. The Chinese platform has even unseated homegrown platforms like MyDeal, Kogan, and Catch. According to a report published in Financial Review, Temu had an average of 7.68 million monthly visits, even topping marketplaces owned by Wesfarmers and Woolworths.

With shoppers seeking more discounts than ever before, Temu is well-placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity presented by the Australian e-commerce industry over the medium term. While Temu has been gaining a strong market share in Australia, Amazon is also investing aggressively in the sector. Amazon, for instance, is increasing its presence in Australia by investing over A$70 million in its recently opened Perth fulfillment center.

The center, covering 20,000 square meters, has doubled Amazon's local capacity. Additionally, a second robotics fulfillment center in Melbourne, spanning 209,000 square meters across four levels, was announced in August and is set to be completed by 2025. This Melbourne facility is slightly larger than a similar site in Sydney, which cost the company approximately A$500 million.

With these global players investing aggressively, the publisher expects the competitive landscape to further increase over the medium term in the Australian market. This will support innovation and market growth over the next three to four years.

