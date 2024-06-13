Comprehensive Overview of ASC22 (Envafolimab): Mechanism, Dosage, Global R&D, Regulatory Milestones, Patents, Sales Forecast till 2032, and SWOT Analysis in Chronic Hepatitis B

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASC22 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ASC22, also known as envafolimab, is a first-in-class, subcutaneously administered PD-L1 antibody for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) functional cure.

Currently, the drug is being evaluated in a Phase II (NCT04465890) trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ASC22 in treating CHB after single and multiple drug administration. Interim results from the China Phase IIb clinical trial showed 1 mg/kg of ASC22 plus NAs for 24-week treatment were well-tolerated in CHB patients. 42.9% of patients with baseline HBsAg <100 IU/mL obtained sustained HBsAg loss, which indicates the potential of functional cure.



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the ASC22 description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in chronic hepatitis B.

Elaborated details on ASC22 regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the ASC22 research and development activities in chronic hepatitis B across the United States, Europe, Japan, and China.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around ASC22.

The report contains forecasted sales of ASC22 for chronic hepatitis B till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for chronic hepatitis B.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for ASC22 in chronic hepatitis B.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for chronic hepatitis B is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ASC22 dominance.

Other emerging products for chronic hepatitis B are expected to give tough market competition to ASC22 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ASC22 in chronic hepatitis B.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ASC22 from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ASC22 in chronic hepatitis B.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ASC22?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ASC22 in chronic hepatitis B and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ASC22 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ASC22 for chronic hepatitis B?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ASC22 for chronic hepatitis B?

What are the forecasted sales of ASC22 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ASC22 for chronic hepatitis B?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B?

