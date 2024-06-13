DAVIDsTEA Enters Ready-to-Drink Market with Cold Brew Iced Tea

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today the launch of its all-new, ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew sparkling iced tea beverages, now available in three unique flavours at all DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada and online at davidstea.com.





DAVIDsTEA’s new RTD line delivers big fizz with even bigger flavour.

DAVIDsTEA’s new cold brew sparkling iced tea beverages brings the unmatched taste of its well-loved and highly successful tea blends to an even wider audience. The inaugural launch of the RTD collection features sparkling versions of best-seller Organic Cream of Earl Grey, energizing Organic Queen of Tarts, and caffeine-free Magic Potion. A unique cold brew process of slow brewing up to 24 hours provides an authentic, smooth and clean taste.

“We’re making premium tea more accessible than ever before,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “While everybody loves the ritual of making a cup of loose leaf tea, the reality is that there are times when you need an easy, on-the-go solution. Our new clean label RTD cold brew sparkling iced tea, crafted with natural and no artificial ingredients, is made for our DAVIDsTEA customers who have followed us for years and have asked for their favourite flavours in this format.”

All three flavours of DAVIDsTEA’s new RTD cold brew sparkling iced teas are available online at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers, and in-store at DAVIDsTEA’s flagship locations across Canada.

Follow DAVIDsTEA (@davidstea) on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies in Canada and 170 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 18 company-owned stores across Canada. The Company offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

For more information or media requests, please contact:

Kelly McDougald

DAVIDsTEA

pr@davidastea.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4411d92-e248-4001-9547-d19572723d31