Resilinc Named “Risk Management Solution of the Year” for 2024 by Market Intelligence Firm SupplyTech Breakthrough

MILPITAS, CA, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading provider of supply chain resiliency solutions, today announced it has been named “Risk Management Solution of the Year” by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

Resilinc was selected as Risk Management Solution of the Year out of thousands of companies operating in the supply chain technology industry. With its advanced AI technology plus unrivaled risk data, including a supplier network mapped down to the sub-tier, site, and raw material level, Resilinc enables organizations deep visibility into their multi-tier supply network and the ability to collaborate directly with suppliers on a single, secure platform. By providing actionable insights and resilience analytics, Resilinc helps companies optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

“Being reactive does not help you to stay one step ahead. When disruption strikes, organizations need to know exactly which sites, parts, or materials could be impacted,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “With Resilinc, it's not just autonomous AI mapping, all of the data has been validated by the suppliers. It’s this key validation and collaboration that sets Resilinc apart- giving visibility that is complete, accurate and actionable.”

In addition to its Multi-Tier Mapping solution, Resilinc offers a 24/7 global risk monitoring service, EventWatchAI. This AI-powered monitoring service scans over 104 million sources, across 130 languages including traditional news, social media, wire services, videos, and government reports for 500 different types of disruptions that could impact a company's supply chain. This includes risk events like factory fires, geopolitics, labor disruptions, extreme weather, cyber attacks, and leadership changes. Resilinc’s high-quality data trains its AI to deliver faster, more accurate predictions enabling customers to anticipate and prepare for potential supply chain disruptions before they strike. Additionally, Resilinc’s AI-powered prescriptive solutions deliver step-by-step, tailored action plans to customers to mitigate disruptions quickly and proactively strengthen their supply chains against future risks.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to harnessing the power of AI and advanced analytics to deliver supply chain resilience to our customers," said Sumit Vakil, Chief AI Officer and co-founder of Resilinc. "As supply chain resilience becomes a strategic priority, AI will play a pivotal role in transforming supply chain operations, driving agility, and ensuring business continuity in the face of unprecedented challenges. Resilinc is committed to leading this transformation, empowering organizations to build resilient, antifragile supply chains that can withstand even the most significant disruptions."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc’s platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com