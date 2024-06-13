Araris Biotech AG Appoints Dr. Ulf Grawunder to Scientific Advisory Board

AU ZH, Switzerland, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG (“Araris” or “the Company”), a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)- technology, today announced the appointment of Ulf Grawunder, Ph.D. to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Grawunder will support the company as it continues to expand its pipeline of innovative ADC candidates, broaden the applicability of its ADC platform, actively seek strategic collaborations, and advance towards the clinic.

“Dr. Grawunder’s scientific expertise in the ADC space, coupled with his decades spent as an executive leader at a variety of emerging life sciences companies focused on developing transformative medicines for patients with cancer, will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and advance our proprietary ADC technology,” said Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D., acting chief executive officer. “As we approach the clinic, we look forward to benefiting from Dr. Grawunder’s expertise in drug development and leadership while developing our pipeline of next-generation ADC therapies.”

Dr. Grawunder added, “Araris’ linker-payload platforms and conjugation technology show great potential to generate ADCs with improved therapeutic indices. In particular, the possibility to equip antibodies with multiple, different payload classes mirroring conventional chemotherapy that uses combinations of drugs is very promising. I look forward to supporting the team and providing guidance to help the advancement of more targeted and efficacious ADC treatment options for patients living with cancer.”

Dr. Grawunder has over 20 years of experience establishing and growing biotech companies that have resulted in successful therapeutic advances and acquisitions. He currently serves as co-founder, CEO and Board member at T-CURX, a Germany-based CAR-T development company. Prior to this role, Dr. Grawunder founded and served as CEO and Board member of NBE-Therapeutics, a Swiss Biotech company focused on the development of ADCs, which was sold to Boehringer Ingelheim in 2021. Prior to this venture, he co-founded 4-Antibody, a Switzerland-Germany-based company which was sold to Agenus in 2012.

Dr. Grawunder has an undergraduate degree in Biochemistry from University of Bayreuth, Germany, and a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Basel for work performed at the Basel Institute for Immunology, a triple Nobel prize awarded research institute endowed by Roche for more than 20 years. His research in the field resulted in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and 16 patent applications, including more than a dozen papers and patent filings in the field of ADC discovery and development.

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. With a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, Araris leverages its proprietary, ready-to-use linker-payload platforms and site-specific conjugation technology to create a new frontier in targeted therapeutics. The company’s innovative approach ensures that ADCs are generated to be highly efficacious and tolerable as exemplified in various experiments using its topoisomerase- and auristatin- based linker-payloads, potentially providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs.

