ArcBest Wins “Robotics Innovation of the Year” In 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, has received “Robotics Innovation of the Year” in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.



ArcBest’s Vaux is material handling technology that consists of the Vaux Freight Movement System™ and Vaux Smart Autonomy™. The Freight Movement System is a hardware and software suite that transforms how freight is loaded, unloaded and transferred using a mobile platform (MP). Vaux Smart Autonomy combines autonomous mobile robot (AMR) forklifts and reach trucks, intelligent software and remote teleoperation capabilities to autonomously handle materials movement within warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities — while still keeping the human in the loop.

With the Vaux Freight Movement System, a Vaux MP can be pulled off a trailer at the dock, allowing an entire trailer to be completely unloaded in under five minutes. Once the MP is off the trailer and on the dock, Vaux Smart Autonomy forklifts and reach trucks surround to autonomously complete the receiving, put-away, racking, picking and shipping processes safely and quickly.

Vaux Smart Autonomy creates a safer work environment, and its fleet prioritizes the well-being of both workers and products. With built-in safety protocols and obstacle detection systems it lowers the risk of accidents. Low-latency video streaming combined with Vaux OS applications enables remote monitoring and operation, moving workers to remote office settings and reducing injuries associated with physically driving a forklift. Vaux also minimizes the risk of product loss and damage by capturing images of pallets throughout the material handling lifecycle and analyzing them for damage.

The solution also enables data-driven decision-making. Vaux’s intelligent machines sync with warehouse management systems to provide operations data that gives insights into performance metrics — enabling continuous improvement in processes, resource allocation and overall efficiency. Additionally, Vaux OS applications can optimize routes and manage workflows to create a balance between autonomous and human-operated operations for faster turnaround times and increased throughput.

“Businesses across industries are looking for ways to make their warehouses, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers more efficient and intelligent, and that's exactly what Vaux Smart Autonomy does,” said Michael Newcity, chief innovation officer of ArcBest and president of ArcBest Technologies. “We're honored to receive the ‘Robotics Innovation of the Year’ award from SupplyTech Breakthrough. It reflects the dedication and expertise of our people and our commitment to investing in groundbreaking technology that advances the global supply chain.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“ArcBest’s solution is flexible right out of the box with its ability to handle variability in facilities, processes and product characteristics. Businesses today face challenges when it comes to productivity, labor availability and safety. They need a solution that can be implemented without significant facility or process changes,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Vaux Smart Autonomy’s ability to dynamically adapt to changing conditions allows businesses to add automation to their operations without significant structural changes — making autonomy achievable and implementation easier, faster and less costly than other solutions.”

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 15,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company is developing ground-breaking technology like Vaux™, one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit arcb.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

