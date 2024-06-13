GoBolt Awarded “Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year” By SupplyTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that GoBolt , a technology company building the world’s largest sustainable supply chain network, is the recipient of “Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year” in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.



GoBolt is building the world’s largest sustainable supply-chain network and providing brands with an end-to-end logistics experience, delivering streamlined, transparent, and eco-conscious solutions. Powering GoBolt’s end-to-end logistics operation, including warehousing, fulfillment, last-mile, and reverse logistics functions, is a stack of in-house designed, developed, and continually enhanced technologies allowing for the seamless management of every GoBolt touchpoint.

Select GoBolt features include:

Merchant Portal: allows brands to share inventory expectations, manage orders and shipments, oversee products and inventory, manage returns, and integrate with existing e-commerce and shipping platforms.

allows brands to share inventory expectations, manage orders and shipments, oversee products and inventory, manage returns, and integrate with existing e-commerce and shipping platforms. Real-Time Tracker: an end-customer-facing app that allows merchants, and their customers, to unlock visibility throughout the entire delivery process. With real-time delivery tracking, customers can see exactly when their delivery will arrive.

an end-customer-facing app that allows merchants, and their customers, to unlock visibility throughout the entire delivery process. With real-time delivery tracking, customers can see exactly when their delivery will arrive. Warehouse Management System: supports all facets of its fulfillment operations from accepting inbound shipments and managing inventory to selecting shipping partners and printing shipping labels.

supports all facets of its fulfillment operations from accepting inbound shipments and managing inventory to selecting shipping partners and printing shipping labels. Carbon Calculator: enables brands to track their ​​Scope 3 emissions via a distance-based methodology. This allows for a more accurate approach to measuring progress towards their sustainability goals.

enables brands to track their ​​Scope 3 emissions via a distance-based methodology. This allows for a more accurate approach to measuring progress towards their sustainability goals. Fleet-facing Driver App: supports delivery partners in successfully completing each appointment including simple contactless deliveries to a customer’s door or intricate white-glove furniture and equipment services that require assembly and installation. GoBolt’s internal Fleet Management Tool utilizes a routing algorithm to optimize the fastest, most efficient delivery routes, and it reduces delivery travel times, lowers emissions, and accurately predicts appointment durations and delivery times.



“It’s an honor to be recognized for driving the development and adoption of groundbreaking technology in the traditional logistics sector by advancing automation and improving efficiency for our brand partners,” said Mark Ang, co-founder and CEO of GoBolt. “GoBolt will continue innovating and iterating our proprietary technology to simplify logistics, promote sustainability and ensure exceptional customer service for our retail partners and their customers.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“GoBolt’s innovative solutions and investment in sustainable technologies are driving change within the retail and logistics sectors. These industries are facing decreased shipping volumes, mounting labor shortages, and persistent supply-chain risks and have long relied on legacy brands and dated practices,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “With every order placed, picked, packed, delivered, and returned, GoBolt showcases the capability of its innovative technologies. Powered by this technology, a commitment to customer satisfaction, and visionary drive, we’re proud to name GoBolt ‘Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year!’”

For more information on GoBolt, visit www.gobolt.com .

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant’s team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company’s focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

Media Contact: Bryan Vaughn, SupplyTech Breakthrough, Bryan@SupplyTechBreakthrough.com, 949.529.4120