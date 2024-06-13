illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX:ILLM, OTCQB:ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Corporation”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held yesterday, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes “For”
|% Votes For
|Votes “Against”
|% Votes Against
|Sheldon Pollack
|15,367,721
|98.967%
|160,473
|1.033%
|Tal Hayek
|15,354,952
|98.884%
|173,242
|1.116%
|Roger Dent
|10,443,133
|67.253%
|5,085,061
|32.747%
|Paul Khawaja
|13,860,654
|89.261%
|1,667,540
|10.739%
|David Andrews
|15,313,632
|98.618%
|214,562
|1.382%
|Michele Tobin
|13,878,920
|89.379%
|1,649,274
|10.621%
|Yishay Waxman
|13,847,833
|89.179%
|1,680,361
|10.821%
In addition, the other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation was also approved, as follows:
|Appointment of Auditor
|Votes “For”
|% Votes For
|Votes “Against”
|% of Votes Against
|19,088,986
|98.835%
|225,099
|1.165%
About illumin:
illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Corporation’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.
