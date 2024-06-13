VirTra Simulators Approved for DoD-Funded Research Projects

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announced that its simulators have been approved for Department of Defense (“DoD”) funding for research projects. This approval is supported by the results of a recent independent research study conducted by Ohio State University.



The study, published by a third party, assessed VirTra’s V-100 Simulator and confirmed that VirTra simulators can record shooting performance accurately and track individual progress over time reliably, thereby qualifying them as verified and consistent research tools.

Researchers at Ohio State University studied 30 participants with varying degrees of rifle-handling experience to evaluate the V-100 Ballistic Simulator’s capabilities as a training device and research tool. They found that the system accurately captured shooting data, decision-making, and reaction time down to millimeters and milliseconds. These significant findings support the use of VirTra’s simulators as research tools and could lead to their use in a first-ever standardized performance score system for virtual reality ballistics training.

“Our research group used the V-100 Ballistic Simulator as an outcome variable for our study and found that it has excellent day-to-day reproducibility of performance, which is crucial for research,” said Jeff Volek, professor of human sciences at Ohio State. “A sensitive and reproducible outcome is essential in tests where equipment variation must be minimized. Alex Buga from my research team created several programs that enabled us to calculate shooting data and produce objective training measures. VirTra’s equipment closely simulates what the military and police use daily, indicating its potential as a screening tool across the country.”

VirTra simulators, now qualified as research tools, assist in the collection, processing, analysis, and interpretation of data across various disciplines, including natural sciences, social sciences, and military sciences. The key characteristics that make VirTra simulators invaluable for research include their accuracy and precision, efficient data management, advanced analytical capabilities, reproducibility, user-friendly interface, integration with other systems, robust security features, and comprehensive support and documentation.

The study’s findings corroborate the research industry’s steady adoption of VirTra simulators for investigative purposes. Top-level investigators, such as Force Science, already use VirTra simulators to conduct human performance under stress research.

“At Force Science, we are involved in many of the United States’ most high-profile use-of-force investigations, where we are required to research, analyze, and demonstrate the reality of human performance under stress,” said Von Kliem, Chief Consulting and Communications Officer at Force Science. “With VirTra simulators, we can swiftly and securely recreate dynamic force encounters. Their precision technology allows us to measure movement times, shot times, and response intervals with the consistency and accuracy necessary for valid and reliable research. The validity of research conducted with VirTra systems enables us to study diverse populations and establish realistic expectations for human performance during threat assessments, decision-making, and critical de-escalation efforts.”

The research study conducted by Ohio State University was published on June 6, 2024, in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860