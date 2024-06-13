TOMI Environmental Solutions Supports Partners and Customers to Combat Global Avian Influenza (H5N1) Bird Flu Outbreak

FREDERICK, Md., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, today announced that the Company is working closely with customers and partners to support efforts to combat a current outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1) that is causing widespread disruption globally.



On June 13, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control announced that 48 states and 50 jurisdictions have been impacted by the current outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1), widely known as bird flu. This highly contagious viral disease poses a severe threat to poultry and dairy farms, with potentially devastating impacts on people, animals, and businesses.

While avian influenza is not a new issue for the poultry sector, recent outbreaks have intensified concerns due to the virus's virulence and rapid spread among bird populations. Alarmingly, recent interspecies H5N1 cases have also been identified in more than 90 dairy herds and have infected humans, with one instance recently resulting in a fatality. The consequences of an outbreak can be catastrophic, leading to mass culling of birds, substantial economic losses for farmers, disruption of supply chains, and public health risks.

The current avian influenza outbreak presents a significant opportunity for TOMI to support its partners in mitigating risks and ensuring operational continuity. By providing advanced disinfection solutions, TOMI is positioned to not only assist in controlling the spread of bird flu but also to explore potential avenues for strategic growth. The Company’s ongoing efforts in innovation and strategic partnerships are critical in addressing this global challenge and positioning TOMI for sustained growth in the food safety and agricultural sectors.

In response to this looming threat, industry stakeholders are increasingly adopting advanced disinfection technologies such as SteraMist to protect their facilities and control the spread of this lethal virus. The primary challenges during an avian influenza outbreak are the rapid transmission of the virus and its resilience in the environment. Contaminated environments and surfaces, close contact, and inhaling the virus from droplets or dust in the air can serve as reservoirs, facilitating its spread among birds.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI, states, “As the industry braces for outbreaks, being prepared by implementing stringent biosecurity measures and cutting-edge disinfection methods is crucial to safeguarding animal health and ensuring business continuity. TOMI is readily equipped to deploy SteraMist to confront this looming threat and countless others spreading worldwide. We are leveraging our long-term, established partnerships to navigate this challenge and drive company growth. Our strategy of developing a global distribution network aligns precisely with the global nature of this threat. By working closely with our customers and distributors, we are not only reducing the threat of avian influenza but also capitalizing on the opportunity to expand our market reach and enhance our service offerings.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

