Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors Expands with Two Key New Hires

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors in Winter Park, Florida, has expanded its team to serve its growing client base and increasing assets under management (AUM).



Josiah B. Martin recently joined the Financial Harvest team as an Analyst. His focus includes maximizing client portfolios and expanding client care.

“I hope to have a direct impact on the personal lives of individuals and families through financial planning that is strategic and customized to their goals and values,” said Josiah. “I was very selective in joining the personal financial services industry. I only wanted to join a firm where clients’ needs were identified and met with care and integrity.”

Josiah received his MBA from the University of Florida in 2020 and a BS from Christopher Newport University in Virginia in 2017. He comes to Financial Harvest after three years as an analyst with Capital One in Richmond, Virginia. Before that, he was an analyst for The Home Depot, and from 2017 to 2019, Josiah worked in Corporate M&A and Treasury for Dominion Energy.

Margaret Peebles also recently joined Financial Harvest as a Relationship Manager. She assists with client communications and account servicing. Margaret’s professional career includes decades of financial operational experience and client relations expertise.

“I am so impressed with the level of care the Financial Harvest team takes with every client,” said Margaret. “Their comprehensive financial planning approach is unique, supporting clients’ overall well-being and long-term success.”

Margaret holds a BA in Economics from Austin College in Sherman, Texas. Her work experience includes Change Management and Organizational and Human Performance at Accenture, Alternative Investments Communication at Merril Lynch, The Picket Law Firm, and most recently, Bookkeeping and Finance at The Christ School in Orlando.

Financial Harvest's dynamic growth is evidenced by individual accomplishments as well as team expansion. In May 2024, Financial Harvest announced that two of its team members, Danica Bolton, CFP®, and Alex Swanson, CFP®, have earned their CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, awarded by the CFP Board of Standards.

Company founder David Witter , CFP®, said, “Financial Harvest is a family-focused wealth advisory. We build our team to deliver extraordinary service to our clients and help them live a life in which money is a tool that provides them the freedom to focus on what really matters.

“Our Wealth Management Process provides planning for sustained protection and growth of personal wealth serving individuals, families, their businesses, and their future. We are humbled and honored that our clients entrust us with this responsibility.”

To learn more about the Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors Wealth Management Process, contact info@financialharvest.com or call 407-937-0707.





About Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors

David Witter, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Certified Succession Planner™, CEO and Principal, in partnership with his wife, Katie M. Witter, licensed fiduciary Investment Advisor, Certified Succession Planner™, Wealth Advisor and Strategist and Principal, and Kellen H Williams , CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Licensed Investment Advisor and Principal and their carefully curated team of financial industry professionals, are dedicated to providing customized, fee-based financial planning and wealth advisory services. They understand that each client is unique, and their strategies are tailored to meet individual needs. Financial Harvest clients generally hold at least $1 million in assets for investing and are located in Florida, across the United States and internationally.

Financial Harvest takes pride in its commitment to diversity and inclusion, with a majority ownership by women and minorities.

Contact: David Witter

Phone: 4079370707

Email: info@financialharvest.com

Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors team, l to r: Leigh Cleeveley; Daryl Place; Alex Swanson; David Witter; Katie M. Witter; Kellen H. Williams; Josiah B Martin, Danica Bolton, Margaret Peebles. Not present: Lauren Abramowitz.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b7ef898-b8b7-4ffc-ab50-396d2dad88dd