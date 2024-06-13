The Insurance Store Selects Indio to Manage Commercial Lines Submissions Process

Chicago, IL., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that The Insurance Store, an independent brokerage focusing on commercial trucking, business lines and personal lines, has selected Indio to automate their P&C insurance application and submission process. Indio creates a collaborative application process where The Insurance Store’s customers can input relevant risk and supplemental information that is pre-populated across multiple applications to reduce redundant data entry for all stakeholders.

“Our Business Lines department handles large amounts of paper applications and supplementals that create a lot of data entry and back and forth with clients,” said Brandon St. Clair, Vice President of Operations, The Insurance Store. “Indio will be a game changer for our team because it digitizes those materials and gives clients the ability to complete the information directly in the platform, eliminating the need for hardcopy forms and long email exchanges that take up so much of everyone’s time.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client information across multiple applications, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real-time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimizes errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.

“While much of the insurance lifecycle has digitized to meet customer expectations, the application and submission process has lagged behind with PDF forms and duplicative data entry,”,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Applied Systems. “Indio’s smart-form automapping modernizes the process so that customers only need to complete new information and verify existing information, creating a delightful customer experience that fosters loyalty and future business opportunities.”





