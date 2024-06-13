Broadcom Sees Positive Momentum as More Partners Join the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for VMware Cloud Service Providers in Europe

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced it is further enhancing customer-focused innovation through the expansion of the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for VMware Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs) in Europe.

More than 50 VCSP Pinnacle Partners in Europe have joined the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program since February 2024. A Pinnacle partner designation signifies a cloud provider’s technology expertise in providing VMware Cloud Foundation as a service, along with proficiency in solving customers’ toughest challenges. Redcentric and Telia are just some of the newest VCSP Pinnacle Partners operating in Europe.

Broadcom VCSPs are able to offer customers more options by delivering sovereign cloud services that support data residency, high levels of compliance and other jurisdictional controls, while helping customers quickly achieve maximum value for VMware Cloud Foundation as they accelerate their transition to the cloud.

Customers can realize a consistent experience from a solution standpoint, and now have portability of their VCF software to any compatible endpoint whether that’s in their own data center, a hosting provider, a cloud service provider or hyperscaler cloud environment. With VCF, customers benefit from the scalability and agility of a public cloud, along with the security and performance of a private cloud.

“We are excited to see increased momentum, along with the depth and breadth of the Pinnacle Partners we have recently welcomed in Europe to the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program,” said Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners and Advanced Solutions, Broadcom. “We look forward to continuing to work with all of our VCSP Partners to accelerate our customers’ digital innovation through the use of services based on VMware Cloud Foundation.”

The recently introduced Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for VCSP Partners is designed for partners to grow their businesses through simplified pricing, improved efficiency, and richer benefits than past VMware cloud partner programs. All VCSP partners will deliver services based on the same VMware Cloud Foundation software customers deploy on-premises, which is crucial to helping customers achieve a consistent cloud experience.

These initiatives will support the use of sovereign cloud services and encourage competition between providers, creating a dynamic European cloud ecosystem that advances European public policy goals.

Read what partners in Europe are saying:

“As Redcentric embarks on this expanded partnership with Broadcom, we remain well-positioned to drive the most benefit for our customers’ VMware investments. This collaboration is a significant step forward, and we look forward to achieving great results for customers as they transition to the cloud,” said Steve O'Brien, MD - Cloud and Cyber Security, Redcentric Solutions Limited.

“Telia aspires to enable, support, and secure continuity of our customers' business infrastructure and applications -- even in a demanding regional national security environment -- and works with the best partners to deliver this. We are happy to partner with Broadcom to offer customers a path to adopting VMware Cloud Foundation as their private cloud infrastructure,” – Hein Müskens, Group Chief Information Officer, Telia

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting Everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact: