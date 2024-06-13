Electronic Business Systems Limited (EBS) Announces Launch of New Website

Birmingham, West Midlands, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Business Systems Limited (EBS), a Birmingham-based business solutions provider with over 40 years of experience, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, which has recently been updated to provide clients with a more immersive and streamlined experience.

With customer service at the heart of EBS’s operations, the update to its website offers clients more user-friendly navigation and a more detailed explanation of the top IT support company’s variety of highly rated services, including software solutions, cyber security, cloud services, IT hardware, network infrastructure, managed services, and support.

“We pride ourselves on strong client relationships and delivering exceptional customer service,” said an EBS spokesperson. “Collaborating with diverse businesses across various industry sectors has allowed us to develop extensive expertise in IT systems, software processes, and everything in between.”

EBS has established itself as a leading provider of IT Support Birmingham and for offering businesses of all sizes a consultative and hands-on approach to digital development. With a prioritisation of developing long-lasting and professional partnerships, the knowledgeable team at EBS take the time to understand a business’s core vision and future processes to provide a bespoke plan and clear results.

With extensive experience in supporting businesses in managing their day-to-day IT needs while empowering them to grow, adapt and change to achieve their professional goals, EBS provides a variety of tailored support packages that complement its comprehensive range of IT and consultancy services, such as:

IT Solutions and Support: From specialist IT Support For Manufacturers, managed services to outsource IT tasks, collaborative working solutions and hardware from renowned brands to cloud hosting and infrastructure support, the highly skilled and accredited team at EBS delivers a range of IT solutions and support designed to drive a business forward.

Business Management Solutions: Whether businesses are looking for a system to support their Finance, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Warehouse Management, Paperless, CRM, Credit Control, Reporting, Case Management, Project Costing, or HR systems, EBS utilises the industry-leading Sage finance system to provide software solutions for a diverse variety of industries.

Cyber Security: The Cyber Security Consultancy has earned an impressive reputation for helping businesses protect their most important data with its Online Backup and Disaster Recovery (DR) fully monitored and encrypted solutions that remove the risk of lost or stolen backup drives. EBS additionally provides a selection of cyber security measures such as firewalls, managed mail filtering, antivirus software and web filtering to protect businesses and significantly reduce the threat of being a victim of a cyber-attack.

“We invest time in understanding your business, determining your requirements, and familiarise ourselves with your pain points, enabling us to offer tailored solutions that prepare your business for your future plans,” furthered the spokesperson for EBS.

EBS encourages businesses seeking more information about their IT or software needs to get in touch via the contact form or request a callback from an experienced and friendly member of its team.

About Electronic Business Systems Limited (EBS)

Electronic Business Systems Limited (EBS) is a Birmingham-based business solutions provider with over 40 years of experience, specialising in software solutions, cyber security, cloud services, IT hardware, network infrastructure, managed services, and support. With an experienced, personal, and SME focused approach to Business IT and Software solutions, EBS is committed to helping businesses add real and measurable value to what they do.

More Information

To learn more about EBS and its full list of IT, security and business solutions, please visit the ‘Who are we’ page via the company’s website at https://ebs.tech/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/electronic-business-systems-limited-ebs-announces-launch-of-new-website/