South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2024 - Cartrack, Tracker, MiX by Powerfleet, Ctrack and Netstar Dominate the Fleet Management Market in South Africa

A relatively strong growth period is expected for fleet management in South Africa in the years to come. The number of fleet management (FM) systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 percent from about 2.3 million units at the end of 2023 to reach 3.8 million units by 2028. The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 47.3 percent in 2023 to 70.0 percent in 2028.

South Africa is a relatively mature telematics market and the penetration rate is comparably high from an international perspective. Far from all deployments are however full-scale advanced fleet management solutions. A notable share of the installed fleet telematics systems is represented by comparably low-end tracking systems, e.g. light FM solutions, including SVR systems extended with basic FM features.

The South African fleet management market is clearly dominated by five domestic players with broad telematics portfolios that together represent 70 percent of the total number of fleet management systems in use in the country.

Cartrack, Tracker and MiX by Powerfleet (formerly known as MiX Telematics prior to the business combination with Powerfleet) are ranked as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in South Africa. Cartrack alone has well over half a million active FM units in the country.

The remaining top-5 players are Ctrack and Netstar. Other top-10 players on the South African fleet management market include local providers such as Bidtrack (Bidvest Group), Digicell and GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management), as well as international players including Lytx and Webfleet (Bridgestone). Gurtam, Autotrak, Digital Matter, Scania and Powerfleet (excluding MiX by Powerfleet) are additional top-15 providers.

Players just outside of the top list with at least an estimated 10,000 units include Key Telematics (Radius), FleetCam, iCAM Video Telematics, Geotab, Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems) and Globaltrack. In addition to Scania, comparably large installed bases of OEM fleet telematics systems in South Africa have also been achieved by manufacturers such as Volvo Trucks, Daimler Truck and UD Trucks.

Key Questions Answered:

How does the fleet management market in South Africa compare with other markets?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in South Africa?

Which are the leading domestic providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2024-2025?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting the South African market?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Executive Summary



1 Fleet Management Solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.2 Vehicle management

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Driver working hours, logbooks and tachographs

1.5.2 Electronic toll collection - e-toll and e-tags

1.5.3 SARS travel logbooks

1.5.4 Traffic fine management and demerit points - AARTO

1.5.5 Road Transport Management System (RTMS)

1.5.6 Distracted driving

1.5.7 Special transports

1.6 Business models



2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.4 Future industry trends

2.5 African fleet management market outlook

2.5.1 Leading South African telematics players active in the Rest of Africa

2.5.2 Other African fleet management providers and distributors

2.5.3 International players active on the African fleet management market

2.5.4 OEM fleet telematics offerings in Africa

2.5.5 The African vehicle market

2.5.6 Analysis of the fleet management market in the Rest of Africa

2.5.7 The size of the African fleet management market



3 Company Profiles and Strategies

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Geotab

Gurtam

Lytx

MiX by Powerfleet

Powerfleet

Webfleet (Bridgestone)

ACM Track

Afrisist and PFK

Afritelematics

Autotrak

Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

Ctrack

Digicell

Digital Matter

FleetCam

Fleetkor

Globaltrack

Gosafe Tracking Solutions SA

GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management)

iCAM Video Telematics

Key Telematics (Radius)

Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems)

Netstar

Optix

Real Telematics

SmartSurv Wireless

Tracker Connect

Trackmatic

