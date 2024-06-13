Complete Solaria Appoints Daniel Foley Chief Financial Officer

LEHI, Utah, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Foley as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024. Mr. Foley will report to Complete Solaria’s CEO, TJ Rodgers.



Rodgers said, “We needed an experienced, business savvy, high-tech CFO to seed our headquarters finance group in Lehi, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City, the center of Utah’s “Solar Valley,” which has 21 solar companies. Dan Foley is our man. He received his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and his BS in Economics from the University of Utah. He also has the broad financial experience we need – over 25 years covering every critical function: Financial Planning & Analysis, Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Finance. He has worked in both public and private companies and even as an Investment Analyst at Bear Stearns early in his career. Hiring Dan is a big win for us in building Complete Solaria’s finance team for the future.”

Mr. Foley said, “I am delighted and honored to join Complete Solaria, a company with a plan to scale rapidly in the solar industry. I look forward to working with the Complete Solaria team to deliver the outstanding financial results our shareholders expect. I am also excited to work with TJ Rodgers, a pioneer in the semiconductor industry, in his effort to bring the excellence common in semiconductor companies to the solar industry – starting with his chairmanship of SunPower at its IPO in 2005.”

Dan assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2024, and will be based at the company’s Lehi, Utah office.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solaria’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.completesolaria.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the referenced transactions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are forecasts, predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, strategies and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release the price of Complete Solaria’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the applicable competitive or regulatory landscapes, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Complete Solaria’s business, and changes in the combined capital structure; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and the evolution of the markets in which Complete Solaria will compete.

Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 1, 2024. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Complete Solaria assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

