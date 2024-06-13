Taboola Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York in 2024 by Great Place to Work®

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that it has been honored by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces in New York . This is Taboola’s first time being named to the list. Earning a spot means that Taboola has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in New York.



In order to be one of the Best Workplaces in New York, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and must have 10 or more employees in the U.S. They must also be headquartered in the New York region.

“This is a great accolade by Fortune and Great Place to Work, naming Taboola one of New York's Best Places to Work,” said Adam Singolda, Taboola's CEO and Founder. “Our culture and our people is our true innovation—anything else you can copy. I’m so proud of Taboolars working hard, collaborating, and making us a better version of ourselves every day.”

Great Place To Work collected nearly 140,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey , employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience, and honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “As the business landscape is disrupted — from AI, global conflict, and market pressure — companies who have built a reservoir of trust with their employees will be more resilient and, ultimately, more successful.”

Other notable award highlights include Taboola receiving ten placements on Built In’s 2024 Best Places to Work Awards . Additionally, Taboola officially became Certified™ by Great Place To Work® , which is based on what employees say about their experience working at Taboola. In 2023, 92% of employees said Taboola is a great place to work compared to 57% for the average U.S. company. Lastly, in 2023, Taboola was named a Best Place to Work within Campaign’s top 100 list across the advertising and marketing industry.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

