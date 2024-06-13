The deadline for Valoe’s restructuring programme extended until 24 June 2024

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 13 June 2024 at 16.05 Finnish time



Valoe Corporation's ("the Company") restructuring proceedings commenced on 22 January 2024 by the decision of the District Court of North Savo. As announced on 19 April 2024, the draft of the Company's restructuring plan was to be submitted to the district court by 14 June 2024. In accordance with the request of the administrator Pekka Jaatinen, the District Court has further extended the deadline for submitting a draft restructuring programme for Valoe until 24 June 2024.

In Mikkeli, 13 June 2024

